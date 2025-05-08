Comedian Judy Gold to Perform at Bell Theater at Bell Works

Two-time Emmy Award winner Judy Gold will perform at Bell Theater at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ on Thursday, June 5.



So, what will Judy Gold talk about during her visit to Bell Theater? Growing up in New Jersey? Current events? The evolution of stand-up comedy?



“There is so much to talk about!” said Gold. “The question should be, "What am I not going to talk about?”



The Central Jersey native and Rutgers University graduate has been featured on dozens of TV shows including Louie, The Jim Gaffigan Show, 30 Rock, Hollywood Squares, The Big C, Better Things, Girls5eva and Ugly Betty. You can find her on most episodes of truTV's World's Dumbest. She also hosts a free weekly podcast, Kill Me Now, that focuses on everything that annoys her.



“We need to laugh now more than ever,” said Gold. “Collective laughter is something that unites us. So, let's fill the theater and laugh our asses off!”



The recipient of two Emmy Awards for writing and producing The Rosie O'Donnell Show, Gold was nominated twice for The American Comedy Awards’ Funniest Female Stand-Up. Her stand-up specials have been featured on Comedy Central, HBO and LOGO. Her films include This is Where I Leave You, The Aristocrats and the documentaries Making Trouble, I am Comic and HBO’s All Aboard!



Gold starred in two critically acclaimed Off-Broadway solo shows: The Judy Show - My Life as a Sitcom and 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother. She also appeared Off-Broadway in Clinton the Musical; Love, Loss and What I Wore; Disaster! the Musical; The Vagina Monologues, and most recently, My First Ex-Husband.



Gold was featured in the Netflix documentary Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution, which explores the history of LGBTQ+ standup comedy and was a part of Netflix’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration. She is the author of the critically-acclaimed book about cancel culture, Yes, I Can Say That: When They Come for the Comedians, We Are All in Trouble.

