Color & Light Festival Reveals List of Creators

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PolyOne digital art platform, in collaboration with LUMA projection festival, has announced the COLOR & LIGHT Festival (March 21and 22, 2025), a transformative art event set to illuminate Asbury Park, NJ with groundbreaking original works of projection mapping, Web3 music and art, and immersive light installations. This cutting-edge festival will bring together visionary creators from around the world, converging on the Jersey Shore to reimagine the relationship between art, technology, and our collective human story. This FREE to the public festival.

LINEUP OF PROJECTION ARTISTS:

lia Shamsheieva (Ukraine): A pioneering solo female projection artist, Grand Prize winner at iMapp Bucharest, Circle of Light Festival Moscow and Tokyo's One Minute Projection festival, lauded as a visionary and deeply moving creator.

Maxin10sity (Hungary): A global leader in 3D projection mapping and storytelling, Maxin10sity has transformed the facades of our world's most iconic structures including Brandenburg Gate, Petra, the Bolshoi Theater and Bucharest Parliament House.

Glitch (Belgium): This digital arts collective specializes in video-mapping, stage design and immersive multi-media, with past collaborations including Eurovision and LUMA, and high-end clients such as Toyota, Adidas, Coca-Cola and BMW

Jeff Dobrow (USA): The creative force behind Ziloq80, blending technology, XR, interactive projection-mapping and historic preservation projects, including Let's Glow San Francisco, FrameWorx Community Canvas, and East Cut Electric.

Romera Infografia (Spain): A Madrid-based studio delivering inspirational 3D animations and large-scale projections, featured at iMapp Bucharest, LUMA, Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and Teatro Romano de Merida.

Filip Roca (Portugal/Spain): A renowned digital media artist specializing in architectural projection, object mapping and generative visuals, showcased globally at prestigious festivals including Noor Riyadh, Signal Festival, Fete des Lumieres Lyon, iMapp Bucharest, Sharjah Light Festival and Fjord Oslo.

WEB3 ARTISTS & LIGHT SCULPTORS:

In addition to spectacular projection mapping shows, the COLOR & LIGHT Festival will feature Web3-powered digital art, immersive installations and groundbreaking musical performances.

LMD Studios: Jacob Dineen of LMD Studios will construct a captivating light sculpture around Sunset Lake, blending light, motion and sound into a lively, mesmerizing and reflective installation.

Melida Rodas - Poet Laureate of Jersey City: Celebrated poet Melida Rodas will present a one-of-a-kind projection work that merges the written word with digital art, a profoundly moving fusion of poetry, digital art and music with acclaimed violinist Jose Gonzales, “LEFIDDLER”

Emma Miller: A trailblazing Scottish Web3 & Blockchain musician will perform soulful sets of live original music at Azure Bar, elevating the future of music in the NFT era.

Oksana Borodina: An immersive and experiential artist based in NYC whose works have been featured at Oculus NYC, Times Square, American Dream iMuseum and WINTERverse will create an immersive-orb sculpture on “Sculpture Lake”.

PolyOne Parkside Digital Art Gallery – The Future of Web3 Creativity. This digital art gallery on the festival grounds will showcase a curated selection of established and emerging Web3 NFT digital artists, highlighting the power of blockchain technology to redefine creativity, community and ownership of art. Digital Artists include Tishk Barzanji (Kurdistan/UK), Necrofear (Albania), Jeremy Nathan Tisser (USA), Murat Sayginer (Turkey), Regenfection (Canada), Amra Faye Wright (South Africa), Daphne Alexiadou (Greece), Porkchop (NJ, USA), Sepideh Sahebdel (Iran), Carlos Munoz (Spain), Pariis, Jackson Fosyth (NJ, USA), Saeko Ehara (Japan), Felix Droessler/FIFO (Germany), Shayan Arabi (Iran), Jacob Adlington (Australia), Farnaz Pishrow (France), Francesco Misceo (Spain), Marcelo Pinel (Brazil), Ali Hadian (Iran), Tom White (NJ, USA), Chris May (USA), Fatima Yasrebi (Iran), Judith Harzer (NJ, USA), Finn Berenbroek (Netherlands) and Tice Lerner (USA).

“I'm thrilled by the extraordinary gathering of visionary creators converging for the inaugural COLOR & LIGHT Festival. Through our incredible collaboration with LUMA, we aim not only to illuminate Asbury Park but to project light into hearts and minds by sharing our collective human story,” says COLOR & LIGHT Festival and PolyOne Founder, Shawn Emamjomeh. “Our line-up of award-winning creators honor not only the ethos of the festival, but also of PolyOne and LUMA. PolyOne means ‘Of Many, One', and LUMA means Light. Together, with our international and local creators, our message is simple: “It takes all our colors to achieve light.”

Comments