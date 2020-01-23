Chris Pinnella, 12-Piece Orchestra To Debut Stunning New Concert In Asbury Park

This Valentine's Weekend, join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella and his 12-Piece Orchestra, as he debuts an all new concert at the Supper Club. An Evening with Chris Pinnella will feature stunning new arrangements of classic songs that are re-defining the American Songbook.

Song in the set vary from intimate to downright cinematic, with the orchestra performing re-imagined versions of songs by iconic artists like The Beatles, Jeff Buckley, The Who, The Righteous Brothers, Elvis, Billy Joel, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen and more.

'Pinnella has been compared to vocal superstars Josh Groban and Michael Buble, but there is no doubt about the fact that Pinnella has a style that is completely his own. His strikingly rich baritone and stage charisma is unmatched." (Ticketmaster) The singer's stripped down version of Bruce Springsteen's 'If I Should Fall Behind' begins a-cappella, in four-part harmony and features each of his supremely talented guest singers: Layonne Holmes (Bruce Springsteen, Darlene Love, Bon Jovi), Emily Grove (David Gray), & Khadijah Mohammed (Lenny Kravitz) in all their vocal glory. If you are a fan of Pinnella's interpretation of the Leonard Cohen classic, 'Hallelujah' this is the show for you.

An Evening with Chris Pinnella plays Tim McLoone's Supper Club (1200 Ocean Avenue Asbury Park, NJ 07712) on SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15TH. Doors Open at 6:30pm and Show Begins at 8:00pm. VIP Seating: $50 / Regular Seating $40 / Bar Seating $25 -- a limited number of VIP & Bar tickets remain. For Tickets please call the Box Office at 732.774.1155 or Go Online to www.timmcloonessupperclub.com





