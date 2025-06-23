Charlotte d'Amboise, Amy Spanger and More to Star in STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Bell Theater

This production of Steel Magnolias runs at Bell Theater at Bell Works in Holmdel from July 25 through August 10.
A beloved celebration of friendship and community, Steel Magnolias has become an American cultural classic on stage and screen. Robert Harling’s original play comes to Bell Theater at Bell Works this summer with a starry cast of Broadway icons, including Charlotte D’Amboise, Amy Spanger, Nancy Opel, and Kathy Fitzgerald. This production of Steel Magnolias runs at Bell Theater at Bell Works in Holmdel from July 25 through August 10.
Steel Magnolias is directed by Nate Patten, known as a Broadway music director, last seen in Monmouth County as the Music Director for the smash hit production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center. Patten directed and co-wrote with Brooke Shields her solo show, Previously Owned by Brooke Shields, and also directed Rabbit Hole at the Grunin Center in Toms River last year. As a writer or music director, he has worked with Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Jackie Hoffman, Christian Borle, Jeremy Jordan, and Kristin Chenoweth.
“When I was thirteen years old, I saw a summer camp production of Steel Magnolias and instantly fell in love with its timeless humor, impeccable writing, and unforgettable characters,” Patten says. “I am thrilled to direct this hilarious and heartfelt play, brought to life by an extraordinary cast of Broadway legends. Steel Magnolias remains an enduring classic, and I am honored to share it with audiences through the talents of such terrific actresses in these iconic roles.”
In 1980s Louisiana, the salon of cheerful gossip Truvy Jones isn’t just a place for a perm or a blowout. The colorful cast of regulars and employees that frequent her establishment include a mother-daughter duo planning a wedding, a woman who’s “been in a bad mood for 40 years,” and a mysterious newcomer. Through laughter, tears, and a thick fog of hairspray, these women face trials and triumphs armed with their greatest strength: each other. Steel Magnolias remains one of the most iconic comedies in the American dramatic canon.
Andrew DePrisco, Axelrod’s Executive Artistic Director who curates programming at Bell Theater, is producing the play, which “boasts a dream team of designers and actresses. Our four veteran stars have a staggering number of Broadway roles between them—over 70! This is the kind of revival theater people live for…and it’s happening right here in Holmdel, NJ!”
Salon owner Truvy Jones will be played by Amy Spanger, whose Broadway credits include Cats, Kiss Me Kate, the Wedding Singer (Drama Desk nomination), Rock of Ages, Elf: the Musical, Chicago, Sunset Boulevard, Urinetown, and Matilda. Charlotte d'Amboise is M’Lynn Eatenton. In addition to her nominated performances in the 2006 revival of A Chorus Line and Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, d’Amboise’s Broadway credits include Cats, Chicago, Company, Contact, Carrie, and Song and Dance. Tony nominee Nancy Opel is Clairee Belcher, the mayor’s widow. Opel was nominated for Urinetown: the Musical and has appeared in over two dozen Broadway shows, including Honeymoon in Vegas (Drama Desk nomination), Wicked, Beautiful, Memphis, Into the Woods, and Sunday in the Park with George. Kathy Fitzgerald is the curmudgeonly Ouiser Boudreaux. Fitzgerald’s Broadway credits include Swinging on a Star (Drama Desk nomination), The Producers, Wicked, 9 to 5, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Oliver!
Two newcomers round out this superb company: Eve O’Brien (seen on TV in “Law & Order SVU,” “Evil,” “FBI,” and “The Enemy Within”) as Shelby; and Sarah Suzuki (upcoming: Black Rabbit and Zero Day on Netflix) as the new girl in town Annelle.
Robert Harling’s semi-autobiographical play opened Off Broadway in 1987 and was given a film adaptation in 1989 directed by Herbert Ross, with a starry cast featuring Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Dolly Parton, and Julia Roberts in an Academy Award-nominated performance. In 2012 it was adapted for television featuring a Black cast including Queen Latifah, Alfre Woodard, and Phylicia Rashad. The play made its Broadway debut in 2005, and has remained a classic American story of laughter, friendship, and family.
The Bell Theater production includes lighting design by Japhy Weideman, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, wig design by Jeff Knaggs, prop design by Marisa Procopio, and sound design by Gerry Gironda. Pat Sosnow is the production stage manager. Andrew DePrisco is the Producer. Casting director is Michael Cassara.
