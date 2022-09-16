Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series Returns With A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

Performances run October 14 through 17.

Sep. 16, 2022  

Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series returns for the 2022-2023 season with A Year with Frog and Toad October 14 through 17. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre of the Centenary University campus located at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets for these performances are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. For more information visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of two friends, the cheerful and popular Frog, and the rather grumpy Toad. Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. The two friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special. Part vaudeville, part make believe, A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.

The Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series (YAS) is part of the professional Centenary Stage Company's mission to serve the region's youth with dynamic performances and workshops throughout the year. Several times a year, the Young Audience Series offers stage adaptations of classic children's literature at the Centenary Little Theater located in the Seay building at 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ 07840 on the campus of Centenary University. In addition to "in-house" performances the Young Audience Series offers a selection of productions available for touring.

Tickets for A Year with Frog and Toad are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. Performances will take place Friday, October 14 at 11:00 am; Saturday, October 15 at 2:00 pm; Sunday, October 16 at 11:00 am; and Monday, October 17 at 7:00 pm. Performances are located at the Little Theatre in the Seay building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the Stage of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.


