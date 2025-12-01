Centenary Stage Company’s THE WIZARD OF OZ Continues With Second Week Of Performances

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Centenary Stage Company will continue its Holiday Spectacular with The Wizard of Oz, now entering its second week of performances in the Sitnik Theatre. The production will run through December 14, with multiple matinee and evening options throughout the week.

Centenary Stage Company will also offer a post-show character photo fundraiser following the 2:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, December 6. Families may take photos with cast members for $10 per individual child or $25 for groups of three to six. The company notes a minimum age requirement of 5 years old for audience members.

Ticket Information

Performances of THE WIZARD OF OZ will continue on Wednesdays, December 3 and 10 at 2:00 p.m.; Thursdays, December 4 and 11 at 7:00 p.m.; Fridays, December 5 and 12 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays, December 6 and 13 at 8:00 p.m.; and Sundays, December 7 and 14 at 2:00 p.m. A school matinee is scheduled for Tuesday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m., with reservations available through the box office.

Tickets range from $27.50 to $32.50 for adults, with discounts for seniors, students, and children under 12 at select performances. Buy One Get One tickets will be available for Thursday evening performances and may be purchased in person at the box office beginning at 5:00 p.m. on the day of the show.

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00–5:00 p.m. and two hours prior to performances, located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave., Hackettstown, NJ.