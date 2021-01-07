Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival Presents Chuchito Valdés

Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival heats up with Caribbean and Cuban rhythms of famed pianist, Chuchito Valdés on Saturday, January 23 at 8:00 PM in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the in-person concert range from $15.00 to $22.50 in advance. $5.00 more on the day of the performance. A live streaming option is available. $10.00 per access link to stream. Tickets for the in-person concert and live stream option are available on-line at centenarystageco.org or by phone at (908) 979 - 0900.

Following in the footsteps of his famed father, Chucho Valdés, and grandfather, Bebo Valdés, Chuchito continues the legacy of great piano players from Cuba. Chuchito creates an exciting and energetic blend of spicy music captivating with his sensitivity and driving excitement with his dynamic band. He has recorded and performed piano with the world renown Cuban band, Irakere, which he led for 2 years. He has also performed at festivals, clubs and concerts throughout the world: from Cuba and the Caribbean to North America, South America, and Europe.

Chuchito is recognized as a master of Cuban music including Son, Danzon, Cuban Timba and Guaguanco. He has also extensively studied classical music including harmony and composition. His original compositions and arrangements draw on classical harmonic and structural techniques. In his performances, Chuchito's music draws on many styles including Afro-Cuban Latin Jazz, Bebop, Danzon, Cha-Cha-Cha, Son Montuno and much more. Chuchito Valdés currently resides in Cancun, Mexico and is a frequent performer in the United State and Canada.

The concert will take place on January 23 at 8:00 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $22.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12. As with all concerts and special events ticket price increases $5.00 on the day of the performance. In addition to the in-person concert CSC will also be offering a live streaming option. $10.00 per access link to stream.

For more information, to purchase tickets to the in-person concert, or to purchase a live stream access link, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey including, but not limited to; observing social distancing, limited capacity, and requiring masks or facial coverings. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies visit centenarystageco.org/faq.