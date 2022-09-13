Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run October 13-16.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Fringe Festival Kicks Off With THE ARTIST WILL BE WITH YOU IN A MOMENT

Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival returns for the 2022-2023 season. Kicking off the Fringe Festival is the Parallel Exit production of The Artist will be With You in a Moment running October 13 through 16. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $22.50-$27.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

The Artist will be With You in a Moment tells the story of a comic everyman is on a never-ending quest to be understood. His audience awaits. Fill in the blanks in this multimedia event that asks us to investigate where the artist's journey ends and the audience's begins. An immersive audience experience in a solo comic performance as an artist, performer, and clown. A creative force who "can get laughs simply by breathing" (The New York Times).

Tickets for The Artist will be With You in a Moment range from $22.50-$27.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12. Performances will take place Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 pm; Friday, October 14 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, October 16 at 2:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Kutz Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the Stage of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.


