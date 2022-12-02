Centenary Stage Company To Offer Special Photo Op With The Cast Of CINDERELLA
The magical fairytale, Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition is reborn with Rodgers & Hammerstein's elegant and charming music.
Centenary Stage Company will be offering special Pictures with the Princess after the matinee performances of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition on Saturday, December 3 and Saturday, December 10.
The performances and pictures will be held in the Sitnik Theatre located at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.
Children will be able to meet their favorite characters from Centenary Stage Company's Holiday Spectacular production of Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition after the 2:00 pm performances on Saturday, December 3 and Saturday, December 10. The cost for photos is $10.00 per individual child and $25.00 for groups of 3-6. Each session includes digital copies of 3 photos. There is no advanced reservation for photos, sign-ups will take place at intermission and after the performances. More information can be found at centenarystageco.org or by calling the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.
The magical fairytale, Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition is reborn with Rodgers & Hammerstein's elegant and charming music. Inspired by the 1997 teleplay starring Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother, this adaptation for the stage includes warmth, hilarity, and romance.
For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.
