This workshop is suitable for amateur and experienced actors.  

Dec. 16, 2022  

Centenary Stage Company Now Accepting Registration For Spring 2023 Audition Workshop

Centenary Stage Company is offering an Audition Workshop from 4:00 - 5:40 pm on Fridays from January 13 through April 28 to be taught by Carl Wallnau for the 2023 Spring Semester.

The Audition Workshop covers the business side of theatre from headshots to agents, finding material, dealing with cold readings, commercial techniques, and interviews. Students will work on finding and performing appropriate monologues for professional auditions. The cost of the 15-week course is $250.00 per registrant. This workshop is suitable for amateur and experienced actors.

Carl Wallnau is the chair of the Centenary University Theatre department and the Artistic Director for Centenary Stage Company. Wallnau has many credits including Broadway, off-Broadway, and has been seen in many CSC productions including the 2020 and 2021 productions of A Christmas Carol by Stephen Temperley and The Sunshine Boys by Neil Simon.

The Audition Workshop will run Fridays from 4:00 - 5:40 pm and will begin on January 13. Registration is open to the public and is $250.00 per person. The deadline to register is January 12. For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.



