Centenary Stage Company Closes Summerfest 2025 with Paula Poundstone

Centenary Stage Company closes Summerfest 2025 by welcoming back, comedian Paula Poundstone to the Sitnik Stage for one night only on August 23 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $40.00 for orchestra seating and $35.00 for balcony seating in advance. Ticket prices increase $5.00 more on the day of the performance. All tickets are subject to additional per ticket service fees.

Known for her smart, observational humor and frequent appearances on NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!, Paula Poundstone returns to Centenary Stage Company following her sold out performance in September of 2018. A veteran stand-up comedian, author, and panelist, Paula Poundstone is widely recognized for her long-running role on NPR’s weekly news quiz show Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!. She also tours her comedy shows to theaters across the country. In addition to her live performances, Poundstone hosts the weekly comedy podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone, and has appeared in both television and film, including voicing the character “Forgetter Paula” in Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out and Inside Out 2. She has appeared on numerous television programs including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS Sunday Morning, and Late Night with Seth Meyers. Poundstone was the first woman to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and has performed in venues across the United States for over four decades. In addition to her work in comedy, she is the author of multiple books, including There’s Nothing in This Book That I Meant to Say and The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness.

Paula Poundstone will take place on Saturday, Saturday, August 23rd at 8:00 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $35.00 for balcony seats and $40.00 for orchestra seating in advance. Ticket prices increase $5.00 more on the day of the performance.

The Centenary Stage Company SUMMERFEST 2025 is sponsored by Explore Warren.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2024-25 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors and grantors like the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Explore Warren, the House of the Good Shepherd, Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.