Centenary Stage Company Announces Casting For Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

This holiday season, Centenary Stage Company will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Performances will run December 1-11 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $27.50 - $30.00 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900

The cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella will include Centenary University students, alumni, YPW students, CSC veterans, and a few brand-new faces! The cast includes: Alyssa Ramsey, LaToya Martin, Lea Antolini-Lid, Emily Kurnides, Kayla Yepez, Cody Jackson, Ian Federgreen, Deirdre Bryant, Osborn Focht, Jibril (DJ) Scott, Amanda Ackerman, Gabriel Argate, Jeremy Ashton, Jenna Black, James Brandes, Sean Cahill, Diana Caldwell, Jerry Caviston, Benedict Dawn-Cross, Claire Finegan, MacKenzie Fitzgerald, Christina Freeman, Jamir Freeman, Tisa Harriott, Osaivbie Igiebor, Audrey M. Jantzen, Leilah Marshall, Tyler McGeough, Zachary Orr, Kamirah Owens, Isabella Pepe, Kaylynn Prymak Paredes, Madison Rhine, Christopher Rice, Nastasja Roman, Shloka Sagia, Lauren Santarelli, Jordan Sievert, Mark Squindo, Michaela Thiessen, Callista Tronoski, Kylie Smith, Kai Vialva, Ella Villani, and Xander Zimmerman.

Directing this production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is Michael Blevins. Broadway credits include Bring Back Birdie, Neil Simon's Little Me, and Tap Dance Kid in which he created the role "Winslow". Regional Theatre credits include Love Letters with Constance Schulman, Cabaret with Beth Leavel, and Drumwright with John Cullman. Film roles include Zelig, Chaplin, and A Chorus Line. For the past two years Michael has served as a Master Teacher in Acting and Tap Dance for the Verdon Fosse Legacy Professional Training Program in New York. He has worked and performed with many Tony and Oscar winning artists including Sir Richard Attenborough, Bebe Neuwirth, Joe Layton, Chita Rivera, Woody Allen, Vivian Matalon, Peter Gennaro, Diane Lane, Danny Daniels, Bob Fosse, Michael Douglas, Donald O'Connor, Victor Gaerber, Andy Griffith, Brooke Shields, Savion Glover, Charlotte D'Ambois, James Coco, Jane Krakowski, and Robert Downey Jr. Blevins was also featured on Good Morning America for ABC-TV and on the covers of Dance Magazine and USA Today.

Performance dates and times for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella are Thursdays, December 1 and 8 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, December 2 and 9 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, December 3 and 10 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, December 4 and 11 at 2:00 pm; with special additional matinee performances at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 7, Saturday, December 3 and 10. Tickets range from $27.50 - $30.00 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances and Thursday evening performances. The matinee performance of Cinderella on December 7 will also feature a special offer for Hackettstown Residents with proof of address.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the Stage of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.