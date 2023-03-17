Centenary Stage Company Announces Cast For World Premiere Production of OFF THE MAP

The cast has been announced for Centenary Stage Company's World Premiere production of Off the Map by Christine Foster. Performances of Off the Map will run March 23 - April 2 in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

The cast of Off the Map includes actors seen on the CSC stage previously featuring: David Sitler, Carolyn Popp, Phil Eichinger, and Kayla Yepez. Sitler will be playing Denny Newhart, and was most recently seen in the Centenary Stage Production of The LadyKillers as Louis Harvey. Sitler has also been seen on the CSC stage in An Enemy of the People, and Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily. Popp, playing Claire Newhart, has previously been seen as Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast, Ghost Train and The Cripple of Inishmaan at Centenary Stage. Eichinger will play Dr. Julio Ferrero and is returning to the CSC stage after last being seen in their production of The Liar after spending the last 9 years working in various film and television projects such as Gotham (FOX) and Difficult People (HULU). Yepez, playing Angela Lang, is a current Centenary University College student in the Theatre Program and has been most recently featured on stage in Cinderella, Living Dead in Denmark, and Grace for President.

Off the Map follows the lives Denny and Claire who have retired to the wilds of Central America, where they quickly discover that things are not as they were expecting, neither in their relationship, nor in their new property, where a mysterious Mound is discovered by a pair of archaeologists who arrive on the scene, making a shattering discovery which will challenge all their beliefs about what is ever truly real and what is imagined.

Performance dates and times for Off the Map are Thursdays, March 23 and 30 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, March 24 and 31 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, March 25 and April 1 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, March 26 and April 2 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.00 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances. Thursday evening performances are Family night with the "Buy one Get one" rush ticket special available at the door starting at 5:30 PM, Thursdays only.

For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.