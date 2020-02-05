Celtic Fiddle Champion Eileen Ivers Appears At SOPAC March 17

Irish-American violin phenomenon Eileen Ivers celebrates St. Patrick's Day in high spirits at the South Orange Performing Arts Center on March 17 at 7:30pm. This Bronx-born nine-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion shreds it with her high energy performance alongside her consummate band, Universal Roots. She is called "the future of the Celtic Fiddle" by The Washington Post and "the Jimi Hendrix of the violin" by The New York Times and is acclaimed throughout the world.

Grammy Award winner and Emmy Award nominee, Eileen Ivers, continues to push the fiddling tradition boundaries from a Folk music staple to a fiercely fresh, powerfully beautiful, intensely driving world stage experience. Eileen has performed with Sting, 'Fiddlers 3' with Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg and Regina Carter, Patti Smith, Al Di Meola, The Chieftains, was the groundbreaking Musical Star of Riverdance, a founding member of Cherish the Ladies, a former member of the Hall & Oates band, a featured instrumentalist on soundtracks including Gangs of New York and Back to Titanic and she is one of the most awarded All-Ireland Fiddle and Banjo champions ever. Eileen has been proclaimed "a national treasure" by NCTA Board Chairman George Holt as she celebrates her 30 plus year career as a performer, composer, producer, songwriter, band leader, educator, multi-instrumentalist and renowned pioneer in connecting her American, Irish traditional, Jazz, Blues and World music roots.

Eileen's energetic, joyous and passionate band, Universal Roots, connect music, cultures, stories and emotions that tie us together ...celebrating the fact that we are more alike than dissimilar. Music truly is the universal language. The ensemble, with a broad array of instrumentation, features Matt Mancuso (lead vocals, guitar, trumpet, fiddle), Buddy Connolly (button accordion, whistles, piano, vocals), Lindsey Horner (upright and electric bass, baritone sax, vocals), Dave Barckow (lead vocals, percussion, guitar), together with Eileen on fiddle, mandolin, banjo, bodhran, and live looping.

Eileen Ivers performs at SOPAC March 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40 and can be purchased at https://www.sopacnow.org/events/eileen-ivers/ or by calling (973) 313-2787.





