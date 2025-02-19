Celebrate International Women's Day in New Jersey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



3 Brothers Entertainment will host the first annual International Women’s Day Dinner at Adelphia (1750 Clements Bridge Road, Deptford, NJ) at 5 p.m. The dinner will benefit women across Kosova in partnership with Emina’s Hand Foundation.

The event, which includes a 5-course dinner and wine (for those over 21), will feature Albanian musicians Alberije Hadergjonaj, Kristina Marku and Shqipe Kastrati performing their favorite songs and celebrating woman around the world.

Albanian-American model and Humanitarian Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian as well as Advisor to the President to the Republic of Kosava, Donika Kadaj Bujupi, will be the guest speakers for the dinner. The ladies will discuss their journeys and how they got to where they are, as well as continued efforts they are making to help those in Kosova.

“We want to be able to support the woman of Kosova,” says Jim, Leo and Pep Osmanollaj, the owners of 3 Brothers Entertainment. “Being here is the United States where women have more help to get what they need to succeed is vastly different to what they have in Kosova, and we want to be able to help the women have the same assistance.”

In addition, 3 Brothers Entertainment have chosen to include Emina’s Hand Foundation in the event. The foundation is a national and international non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to serving the communities, families and women in need. Their goal is to empower, support and provide aid in hopes of extending a hand through a collective impact. To learn more about Emina’s Hand Foundation, visit https://eminashand.org.

Reservations are required to attend the dinner, as walk-ins will be unavailable. To make a reservation, visit https://tickets.eventexpo.net/e/3brothers/tickets.

3 Brothers Entertainment is owned by Leo, Jim, and Pep Osmanollaj, who also own M2O Group and are originally from Kosovo. The family came to the United States in 2000, following the 1999 Kosovo War.

