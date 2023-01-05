Cast and Creative Team Announced for LIVING & BREATHING World Premiere at Two River Theater

The new year brings a new world premiere to Red Bank! Continuing its theatrical season, Two River Theater will present the darkly funny and complex Living & Breathing, written by Mando Alvarado and directed by Rebecca Martínez. Originally developed as part of the 2019 Two River Theater Crossing Borders (Cruzando Fronteras) Festival, Living & Breathing runs January 28 through February 26, 2023 in the Marion Huber Theater.

The impulsive purchase of some provocative art - a living Latino man who is paid to behave as a statue - shatters a multi-ethnic friend group by sparking questions of commodification, stereotypes, and complacency. While the validity of the artist's vision might be up for debate, one thing is undeniable: the friendship between these three men is much more fragile than they had realized.

"Living & Breathing fully embodies the spirit of Two River," says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. "This hilarious and thought provoking world premiere was developed right here in Red Bank by the exceptional creative team of Mando Alvarado and Rebecca Martínez. It is a rare piece that will have you laughing, challenge your assumptions, and spark poignant conversations."

The full cast includes Chris Gardner as Jeremy, Carlos Ibarra as Ruben, Michael Markham as Todd and Christopher M. Ramirez as Michael.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Raul Abrego, Costume Designer Christopher Vergara, Lighting Designer Cat Tate Starmer, Sound Designer and Composer Megumi Katayama, Fight Coordinator Sean Griffin (UnkleDave's Fight-House), EDI Facilitator Artists Heal, Noelle Diane Johnson, Stage Manager Genevieve Ortiz.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single tickets are on sale at tworivertheater.org or 732.345.1400. Prices range from $50 to $70, with discounts available for groups, seniors, and U.S. military personnel, their families, and veterans.

A limited number of $25 tickets are available for every performance; $25 tickets may be partial view. Tickets for patrons under 35 are $25 and include the best available seats at every performance.

Three-play subscription packages are available now through our popular 3/$120 offer! Subscribers save over 40% off regularly priced tickets and enjoy additional benefits. Book by phone or online and use code 3for120 to purchase.

Adding a donation to your subscription purchase opens the door to extra benefits as part of our Backstage Pass program. For more information about Backstage Pass and a complete list of all benefits, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217376®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftworivertheater.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/support/backstagepass/.

Plays, artists, dates, and ticket prices are subject to change.

AUDIENCE EXTRAS & ACCESSIBILITY

The performance on Saturday, February 25th at 3PM will have both open-caption and audio description available. Tickets are available at a discounted rate of $25 for patrons using these services. To reserve wheelchair-accessible seating or tickets to a performance listed above, patrons should call 732.345.1400 or e-mail boxoffice@trtc.org. The performance on Saturday, February 4th at 3PM will be a "Fragrance-Free" performance, for which we ask patrons to attend the theater "fragrance free" to help those afflicted with allergies to scents.

For more information about Two River's full access services, visit tworivertheater.org/accessibility.

Are you a teacher? For student matinee performance info, workshops, and ticket requests, visit tworivertheater.org/student-matinees. Post-play discussions with the production's actors available after select performances - inquire at the Box Office when purchasing your tickets!