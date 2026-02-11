Cast Set for THE DEVIL'S DISCIPLE at Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has revealed the cast for its upcoming reading of The Devil's Disciple by George Bernard Shaw, presented as part of the theatre's Revolutionary Voices play reading series. The performance will take place on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 7:30 PM at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, NJ.

A sharp, witty, and politically charged drama, The Devil's Disciple is one of Shaw's most enduring works, blending biting humor with moral complexity against the backdrop of the American Revolutionary War. The play examines heroism, personal sacrifice, and the unexpected ways courage reveals itself.

"The Devil's Disciple is a perfect play to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence," said director Paul Mullins. "Set during the American Revolution, it is a thrilling play focused on ordinary individuals who are forced to choose between self-interest and principle. It explores the moral courage and personal sacrifice that underlie the very idea of liberty - echoing the spirit of the Declaration, which rests on the willingness of individuals to risk everything for freedom."