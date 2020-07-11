Cape May Stage Goes Digital

Cape May Stage, located in the heart of the historic district in Cape May, NJ continues to put their creative energies towards creating content that can be shared with audiences until they can open up those iconic red doors once again.

Cape May Stage is engaging and entertaining audiences through a NEW Digital Series that includes Digital readings, Digital lectures and for the first time ever The Summer of Love Virtual Broadway Series.

The Virtual Reading and Lecture Series includes a variety of topics and guest readers for audiences to enjoy individually or together. The diverse line-up of theatre, lectures, and Broadway Stars will tickle the fancy of almost anyone. CMS stage is committed to making theatre inclusive for all.

Roy Steinberg, Artistic Director of Cape May Stage says "We truly believe that creativity flourishes the best when everyone is included. Through our digital series programs we are able to offer a platform that allows us to break down barriers and craft a world that celebrates our differences without labels and judgment."

Up next for the Digital Reading Series on Thursday, July 16th at 7:00 PM is AMERICAN SON written by Christopher Demos-Brown. The play, which had its world premiere at Barrington Stage Company in 2016, follows a mother in a search for her missing son at a Florida police station in the middle of the night. The Live-Stream can be viewed on Cape May Stage's Facebook page at 7:00 PM, July 16th then will be available on the Cape May Stage website at capemaystage.org and on the Cape May Stage YouTube channel.

Cape May Stage is also giving audiences a behind the curtain look at what it takes to produce quality theatre. Through the New Lecture Series patrons will gain insight into the creative process through a series of Guest speakers. On Wednesday, July 22nd, Sera Bourgeau will present a Costume Design Lecture- Costume Design: The Design Process. This 60-minute, lecture and Q/A will give viewers an insight into the process and explore the creative process of some of Sera's costume fabricators. For more information about this upcoming lecture or to view recordings of past lectures, visit capemaystage.org/virtual-lecture.

Finally, Cape May Stage is proud to present, for the first time ever, The Summer of Love Broadway Series as a virtual event to enjoy from home! All the artists in our Broadway Series have crafted special performances specifically for Cape May Stage's Broadway Series!

Currently available at Cape May Stage is Storm Large. Storm Large is a powerhouse in the entertainment world. She is a musician, actor, playwright, and author, and just plain awesome. She shot to national prominence as a contestant on the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova, where despite having been eliminated in the semifinals, Storm built a fan base that, continues to follow her around the world. This genre-crossing performance features songs by artists such as Prince, Ray Charles, The Beatles, and Led Zeppelin, as well as some of Storm's original songs, including her "most requested and most feared" song 8 Miles. Storm Large- In Concert is available for a 7-day rental from Now - August 31 for only $25.00. Please visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stormlargeinconcert to rent Storm Large-In Concert.

Available for rent on July 13th is Two-time Tony nominated Broadway star (Rock of Ages, Spring Awakening) and American Idol, Constantine Maroulis. This icon takes us on an intimate journey of musical influences from Andrew Lloyd Webber to Led Zeppelin including selections from his just released solo album Until I'm Wanted. To purchase the stream of Quarantine with Constantine visit https://capemaystage.showare.com/eventperformances for tickets.

Following Constantine Maroulis is the legendary Ann Hampton Callaway on July 20th. This Tony-nominated Broadway and jazz star returns with her acclaimed show Jazz Meets Broadway. Cabaret Scenes Magazine wrote of the NY premiere, "Callaway explores the crossroads of jazz and show tunes and expertly illuminates the nuances in these lyrics with such dexterity that lines that have been heard a multitude of times before sound completely new...her newest showing only cements her supreme storytelling ability and flair as a detective of the human spirit." This one is not to be missed.

Closing the Summer of Love Virtual Broadway Series is award-winning songstress Marissa Mulder with her pianist Bill Zeffiro on August 3rd. Join Marissa as she puts her stamp on some of Jimmy Van Heusen's most prolific songs as well as some of his lesser known gems.

All ticket purchasers will receive an email with a link to stream the special performance. All ticket purchasers will have seven days to watch the performance as many times as they like! At the end of the seven-day window, the video will be hidden and not seen again. All Broadway Streams are only $25.00 each and are only available through August 31st. Don't miss your chance! For more information about the Broadway Series or any other virtual events at Cape May Stage please visit https://www.capemaystage.org/play-and-events/special-events/

The Virtual Broadway Series and other virtual events at Cape May Stage are supported in part by Stages Online, a partnership with New Jersey Theatre Alliance to bring theatre content into homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. www.njtheatrealliance.org

Stages Online is made possible by generous funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, Bank of America, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, OceanFirst Foundation; the George A. Ohl, Jr. Trust; New Jersey Historical Commission; and Fund for the New Jersey Blind."

Cape May Stage is dedicated to providing digital programming until they can welcome audiences again. For more information about Cape May Stage visit capemaystage.org

