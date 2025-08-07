​​​​​​​CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY and More Set for Crossroads Theatre Company 2025/2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Crossroads Theatre Company is launching 47th season celebrating two new productions of iconic stories from the diaspora, along with a lineup of new plays from the multigenerational cohort of contemporary storytellers, curated through The Genesis Festival of New Voices and New Plays. This year's lineup includes the following:

CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY

Written by Lynn Nottage

2X Pulitzer Prize Winning Playwright

Directed by Nataki Garrett Myers

Seventeen-year-old Ernestine Crump growing up and navigating the social and political tensions of 1950's Brooklyn. Following the passing of their beloved mother, Ernestine and her sister, Ermina, must cope with their loss, the family's move from Florida, the disruption that comes with the introduction of progressive Aunt Lily, and their father's sudden marriage to Gerte, a white German immigrant, amidst the social and political tensions of the Great Migration.

October 24, 2025 – November 23, 2025

GENESIS FESTIVAL OF NEW VOICES & NEW PLAYS

Under the direction of dramaturg Sydné Mahone, the 36th season of The Genesis Festival of New Plays will include the expansion of The Genesis Festival which has been an incubator for the discovery of new storytellers from the African diaspora. The Festival has introduced new works from a long list of celebrated artists including, Ntozake Shange, Lynn Nottage, Anna Deavare Smith, Richard Wesley, Ruby Dee, Kathleen McGhee- Anderson and Samm Art-Williams.

SIZWE BANSI IS DEAD

Written by Athol Fugard, John Kani, and Winston Ntshona

Directed by Ricardo Khan

In Collaboration with John Kani

One man's death becomes another's salvation in this indictment of South Africa's Apartheid system which lasted through the 1990s. Sizwe Bansi Is Dead, was written by South African playwright Athol Fugard in collaboration with John Kani and Winston Ntshona. Both actors/playwrights, Kani and Ntshona received Tony's in 1975, for their starring roles in the play's Broadway production. The Crossroads production of Sizwe is in collaboration with John Kani, the last remaining member of the writing team.

May 19, 2026 - June 14, 2026