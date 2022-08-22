Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CIRCUS VAZQUEZ Brings Big Top Fun To New Jersey, Long Island & NYC This Fall

Led by Ringmaster Memo Vazquez, Circus Vazquez presents an awe-inspiring, death-defying, hilarious and affordable circus experience.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Circus Vazquez (www.circusvazquez.com), one of the premier and longest-running circuses in the United States, will bring its distinctive climate-controlled big top tent to five locations in New Jersey, Long Island and New York City this fall.

The show will start in Paramus, NJ (September 9 - 26), before moving to Woodbridge, NJ (September 30 - October 10), Huntington Station, NY (October 14 - 24), Bronx, NY (October 28 - November 14) and finally concluding their 2022 tour in Queens, NY (November 18 - December 12). See unforgettable one-of-a-kind performances by an international all-human cast of circus superstars in this exciting all-new show. Tickets are on sale now!

Synonymous with quality family entertainment for over 50 years, Circus Vazquez continues to bring joy to audiences across the country helping them make enduring memories. The new 2022 show, now presented in English, carries on the tradition of great circuses of the past but blends it with contemporary elements to create a vibrant entertainment experience for modern audiences.

Led by Ringmaster Memo Vazquez, Circus Vazquez presents an awe-inspiring, death-defying, hilarious and affordable circus experience for New Jersey and New York area audiences.

See the bravado and daring speed of Columbia's X-Metal Riders inside the Globe of Death while Duo Vanegas defy gravity on the Wheel of Wonder. Be amazed by the acrobatic display of America's own Super Tumblers and the mastery of Mexico's Jan & Carolina on the Rolla Bolla balance board. The Medini Xtreme Skaters, a brother & sister act from Italy, will mesmerize with their incredible roller skating maneuvers as Ukraine's Bingo Group, whose members escaped the war in their home country to join the show, will make you want to move with their energetic and inspired aerial, hand balancing and dance performances. Italy's famed clown, Fumagalli, weaves his unique side-splitting comedy throughout the show. Laying down the beat behind each act are the talented musicians of the live Circus Vazquez Band.

Whether it's a family outing with the kids, a date night, or a get-together with friends, Circus Vazquez is the perfect place to celebrate life together. Tickets start at $25 and are available now at www.CircusVazquez.com.


