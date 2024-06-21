CHRISTMAS WITH CECE WINANS Comes to NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, Cece Winans, has long since cemented her status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in music history. She will share the great joy of Christmas with a live concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.



Cece Winans, the unstoppable, multiple award-winning gospel artist, is ready to captivate audiences with unparalleled talent and worship devotion in Newark!

Let Cece Winans light up your holiday with joyful music of the season.



The 12-time GRAMMY® winner is the shining star atop the glittering tree of gospel. It’s impossible to count all the songs she’s gifted to us over the years: “Count on Me” from Waiting to Exhale, “Alabaster Box,” and “Goodness of God” are just a few. And there’s nothing like her renditions of favorite Christmas songs. Rejoice and feel the glory of this time of year.



Tickets for Christmas with Cece Winans Live In Concert will go on sale on Friday, June 21 at 10:00 a.m. To reserve tickets, visit NJPAC.org, call 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or visit the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

