Centenary Stage Company's First 2021 Summerfest Musical FOREVER PLAID Opens This Week.

Centenary Stage Company's NextStage Repertory's annual summer musical theatre series returns with Stuart Ross' Forever Plaid. Performances run July 8through 18 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices range from $18.00 to $29.50 with discounts available on select performances. For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Considered one of the most popular and successful musicals in recent history, Stuart Ross' Forever Plaid is the story of four guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie) who discovered that they shared a love for music and then got together to become their idols - The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo's and The Crew Cuts. They create their own quartet, calling themselves, "Forever Plaid". On the way to their first big gig, tragedy strikes when the "Plaids" are killed in an accident with school bus. All is not lost however, because while their lives may have ended, their story is just starting. "Screamingly funny! Entirely enchanting, utterly entertaining, [Forever Plaid] will put a smile on your face, a hum in your throat and a tap to your feet." - New York Post. This musical revue is chock-full of classic barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies featuring the nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s.

The production is co-directed and choreographed by CSC's own Lea Antolini-Lid as well as award winning director and choreographer Jillian Petrie. Antolini-Lid last appeared on the CSC stage as Christmas Past in the CSC production of A Christmas Carol by Stephen Temperley. Petrie is currently the company choreographer for The Growing Stage. The cast is comprised of current CSC students as well as CSC favorites Jonathan Drayton (Beauty and the Beast, Jesus Christ Superstar), Na'jee Tariq (Jesus Christ Superstar), Luis Rodriguez (A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Christmas Carol), and Christopher Hara (A Midsummer Night's Dream, A Christmas Carol).

Stuart Ross' Forever Plaid will be presented July 8 through 18 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ. Performance dates and times are Thursdays, July 8 and 15 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, July 9 and 16 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, July 10 and 17 at 8:00 pm; Sundays, July 11 and 18 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.50 to $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12. Additionally, all Thursday evening performances are "family nights" with a special "buy one get one free" ticket promotion when purchased in person at the CSC box office beginning at 5:30 PM. Buy One/Get One is not available for advance sales on-line or over-the-phone.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey and Centenary University including, but not limited to; observing social distancing, COVID-19 Screening Questionnaires, and requiring masks or facial coverings. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies, and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.