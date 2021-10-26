CANCEL THIS COMEDY TOUR With Alonzo Bodden, Tammy Pescatelli and Mitch Fatel is Coming to MPAC

Get set to laugh with a brand new comedy tour that is going to bring back the number one and seemingly forgotten rule of comedy, be funny! Outspoken and un-cancelable veteran comedians, Alonzo Bodden, Mitch Fatel and Tammy Pescatelli take on cancel culture without politics, race or religion getting in the way when the Cancel this Comedy Tour comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 12 at 8 pm. Tickets are $29-$49.

A regular panel member on Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, Alonzo Bodden has been making audiences around the country laugh for more than 20 years.

Alonzo's first big comedy break came when he was on the "New Faces of Comedy" showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. However, it was as the season three winner of NBCʼs Last Comic Standing, where Alonzo was first introduced to America. Credits include two Showtime specials, ABC's Dr. Ken and Fresh Off the Boat, Dr. Phil, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Comedy Central's The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore and Californication.

A car and motorcycle aficionado, Alonzo hosted Speed Channel's 101 Cars You Must Drive and America's Worst Driver on the Travel Channel. He's also joined Jay Leno for several off-road trips on his CNBC series Jay Leno's Garage. Alonzo was a field correspondent on Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson, and a contributor on the Science Channel's How to Build Everything.

Is that a sparkle in his eye or is he just confused? With his innocence and friendly demeanor, Mitch Fatel quickly engages the audience and then catches them off guard with his mixture of mischievous dialog and off color comments. While laughing at observations only Mitch can get away with, we are left wondering if he truly understands what he just said. We never really know. Mitch has been showcasing his talent to rave reviews for the past 15 years. The number one requested comedian on Satellite Radio, Mitch has appeared numerous times on both the "Late Show with David Letterman" and the "Tonight Show with Jay Leno". Catch this innovative comedian, clearly about to make the jump to bona fide Superstar, while you still can.

One of the hardest working women in comedy today, Tammy Pescatelli brings brassy sexiness with a bold voice of witty sarcasm to her audiences, holding her own on the topics of sports, television, dating and family life using tongue-in-cheek humor. She is relatable to every audience member-male & female. After seeing Tammy perform, nearly everyone wishes she was their best friend or sister!

Pescatelli co- created and starred in her own reality show, A Stand-Up Mother, on the WeTV Network Appearances include The Tonight Show with Jay Leno (4x), A&E's Donnie Loves Jenny(twice), Bravo's Rocco's Dinner Party, CBS's The Talk, NBC's Last Comic Standing: The Best of the Best, and her own Comedy Central Present.

For more information visit: www.mayoarts.org