Broadway's Jessica Vosk Comes to bergenPAC

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway’s Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Hell’s Kitchen) will play a one-night-only concert at bergenPAC on March 14. The concert features an opening performance by Lyndhurst local and Syracuse University student Angelina Brennen, who starred as Fiona in bergenPAC’s 2025 summer production of Shrek: The Musical.

Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for electrifying roles on musical theater and concert stages. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age and a triumphant return to Carnegie Hall in 2022 to headline Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration.

Best known for her star turn as Elphaba in the musical Wicked—first on tour and then joining the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway—Vosk played the green witch for two years and was featured performing “Defying Gravity” in the PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary Concert. Vosk starred as the narrator in Lincoln Center’s 50th anniversary performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, reprising the role in 2022 at The Muny in St. Louis. Other recent theatrical highlights include joining the Atlantic Theater Company as Beth Ann in its production of Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter; creating the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy at Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell; and becoming the first singer to star onstage with the New York City Ballet in Something to Dance About, the company’s tribute to Jerome Robbins directed by Warren Carlyle. Vosk’s other Broadway credits include Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County. Last season’s highlights include creating the fan-favorite role of Lute in the animated musical series Hazbin Hotel, creating the role of ‘Cee Cee’ in the international premiere of the musical adaptation of Beaches, as well as returning to The Muny as Jenna in Waitress after her star turn as Florence in Chess in summer 2023.

Vosk had an unconventional journey to Broadway, beginning her career on Wall Street before taking the leap of faith to pursue her dreams on stage. Her one-of-a-kind story has been profiled on ABC’s 20/20 and NBC Nightly News.