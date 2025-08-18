'Broadway Ray' Soehngen Helps Raise Over $45,000 For Algonquin Arts Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced that longtime supporter “Broadway Ray” Soehngen helped raise more than $45,000 this summer through his annual Broadway Ray Match. During the July run of The Wizard of Oz, Soehngen matched donations up to $15,000, inspiring a total of $45,820 in support for the nonprofit theater.

Funds from the Broadway Ray Match will directly benefit Algonquin’s acclaimed education programs, including the Algonquin Youth Ensemble (AYE), the theatre’s flagship performing arts education initiative. Through a competitive audition process, students join productions on the Algonquin stage while also taking part in classes that build skills, artistry, and confidence.

“This incredible outpouring of generosity is a reminder of the powerful community that sustains the Algonquin,” said Pamela Ward, Executive Director. “Thanks to Broadway Ray’s leadership and our patrons’ enthusiastic support, we can continue providing transformative arts education programs to young people across New Jersey—programs that build confidence, spark creativity, and create lifelong connections to the arts.”

Since launching the first Broadway Ray Match in 2013, Soehngen has helped raise more than $395,000 for the theater. A longtime resident of Wall, now living in Brick, Soehngen is also known for his popular Broadway Ray bus trips, which have brought thousands of local residents to Broadway productions in New York City.

Financial support from individuals, organizations, and corporations remains essential to Algonquin Arts Theatre’s operations and capital improvements. For more information on how to support the theater, call the Algonquin Box Office at 732-528-9211 or visit AlgonquinArts.org.