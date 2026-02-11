Black Box Studios to Stage THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING at City Vineyard & The Loft

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Two unique theatrical events, both "incubations" of new works for the stage, will appear at in NYC at The Loft at City Winery Loft, 25 11th Avenue/Pier 57, and at City Vineyard, 233 West Street/Pier 26, later this month and in early March.

Grace Blake, City Winery's Programming Director, explains that "our partnership with Black Box Studios reflects a mutual desire to create a lively space for attendees to come and celebrate New York City’s storied theater tradition. On a Monday night when Broadway is dark - you never know what theater luminaries might take the City Winery stage. Come ‘Indulge Your Senses’ with great wine, great food, and these comedic and poignant presentations from our friends at Black Box Studios."

First up, Selections from The Rock Musical Soul Searching In Concert is set for Monday, February 23rd at 7PM sharp (doors open at 6). Created by Avi Kunstler & Matt Okin, this special performance features a stellar cast from Broadway, Off Broadway, and national tours with a live rock band -- and it highlights about twenty numbers from this entirely sung-through show, now in active development for the New York stage.

The Rock Musical Soul Searching is a unique burst of pop rock energy that follows a successful attorney living on New York's Upper West Side as she embarks on a comedic and ultimately poignant search for her elusive soulmate with the help of her married friends, all engulfed in relationship challenges of their own. This performance features Esti Mellul, Leora Lerner, Hannah Bonnet, Michael Perez, and Keith Weiss with the musical/vocal arranger Ben Shanblatt on guitar, Tom Brody on bass, and bandleader Collin Couvillion on drums.

Next up is Writers & Actors On The Hudson, set for Monday, March 9th at 7PM sharp (doors open at 5:30) at City Vineyard. Black Box – Northern New Jersey’s incubator for new and under produced plays by world-class artists or their estates – brings an evening of original scenes, monologues, short works, and more.

Join in for the start of an ongoing series featuring samplings of brand new work expected from world-class playwrights such as Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Neil LaBute, Dan Lauria and others. New pages and pieces will receive dynamic, script-in-hand performances by actors (thus far scheduled to appear) such as Michael Sorvino, Danielle Ferland, Daniel Gallant, Ocean Harris, Lisa Tiger, Michael Perez, Katie North, and Mr. Lauria himself.