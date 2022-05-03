Bill Charlap Celebrates The Songs Of Leonard Bernstein at NJPAC in June

Bill Charlap and The Bill Charlap Trio Celebrate the Theater Songs of Leonard Bernstein on Friday, June 17th at 7:30 p.m. at NJPAC.

Where: NJPAC is located at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey; a short walk from the Newark Penn Station stop by Newark-bound PATH Train or Amtrak.

Tickets: $59-$69. To purchase, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC/1.888.466.5722 or visit NJPAC.org/dance.

Bill Charlap (piano)

Peter Washington (bass)

Kenny Washington (drums)

Ted Chapin (host)

Jamie Bernstein (author)



Leonard Bernstein composed some of the most memorable theater scores of his generation- West Side Story. Candide. On the Town - but who was the man behind the music? This edition of NJPAC's Conversations in Concert, hosted by theater insider Ted Chapin, promises to be a thought-provoking evening of stories about the iconic composer-conductor complemented by Bernstein songs. Bernstein's daughter, Jamie, will pull back the curtain of her father's complex persona, sharing intimate moments and childhood memories from her book, Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein. Bill Charlap & the Bill Charlap Trio will perform Bernstein classics, including "America," "Lucky To Be Me," "Some Other Time," "Glitter and be Gay," "Somewhere," and "Cool." Bill, who lives in West Orange, NJ, is currently the Director of Jazz Studies at William Patterson University in Wayne, New Jersey.