Bergen County Players Cancels Remainder Of Its 2019-2020 Season

Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America's longest-running little theater companies, is not immune to the current widespread virus. Like all other theaters in the state (and on Broadway), BCP was forced to dim its lights and cancel the rest of its 2019-2020 season to help ensure the safety and well-being of its patrons and members during the current pandemic. The remaining main stage shows, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, as well as It Shoulda Been You, will be postponed to the 2020-2021 season line-up.

Current ticket holders will be contacted soon by email and/or telephone to review their options. BCP is guaranteeing the full value of purchased tickets, with several options: as an acknowledged donation, which patrons can use for tax-reporting purposes; as a refund issued in the form of a gift certificate, which can be put toward any future performance; or issued as a full refund.

"While we are very disappointed at having to shutter our doors for now, our top priority is the safety and health of our patrons and members. We want everyone to know that we will continue to closely monitor the ongoing situation regarding the virus and will take every precaution to assure the continued good health of the entire BCP community," says President Ron Siclari.

Although BCP will not reopen until it is safe to do so, it is thrilled to announce that its 2020-2021 season will open with Mel Brooks' Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE PRODUCERS, with a book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks. Based on the hit 1968 film of the same name, Brooks' comedic masterpiece follows the hilarious adventures of washed-up Broadway producer Max Bialystock and his mild-mannered accountant, Leo Bloom, as they scheme to get rich quick by producing the most notorious flop in Broadway history!

THE PRODUCERS won a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Musical Score. Often hailed as the funniest Broadway musical of all time, THE PRODUCERS features a riotous mix of eccentric characters and show-stopping songs including "I Wanna Be a Producer", "When You Got It, Flaunt It", "Springtime for Hitler", and "Prisoners of Love".

THE PRODUCERS will be directed by long-time BCP Life Member Larry Landsman of Wyckoff. "Mel Brooks is unafraid to place his characters in the most absurd of situations and let us revel in the hilarity that ensues," says Landsman. "The show is a perfect blend of wickedly smart comedy, stunning choreography, rousing orchestrations and all the glitz and glamour you could ask for. It will allow us all to heal by escaping into an evening filled with laughter and joy once we get back together following our forced isolation."

Performance dates and ticket information for THE PRODUCERS will be announced at a later date.

