Ballet Arts And The Adelphi Orchestra Will Perform THE NUTCRACKER

This holiday season, Ballet Arts and the Adelphi Orchestra invite audiences to step into a world of shimmering snowflakes, enchanting characters, and beloved traditions as they present The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 13 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 14 at 2:00 PM at River Dell High School in Oradell, NJ.

This year's production is more than a performance-it's a celebration of remarkable artistic milestones. Ballet Arts commemorates its 50th Anniversary, joining the centennial celebration of the Radio City Rockettes, the 85th Anniversary of American Ballet Theatre (ABT), and the 72nd Anniversary of the Adelphi Orchestra. Together, these iconic institutions unite to bring Bergen County the only fully live-orchestra production of The Nutcracker in the region.

Audiences will be transported by Tchaikovsky's timeless score, performed live by the acclaimed Adelphi Orchestra, under the direction of Principal Conductor Kyunghun Kim. "Ballet Arts and the Adelphi Orchestra make a great combination, and I'm so pleased to be a part of it," said Maestro Kim.

More than 150 hand-crafted costumes-designed by Gisele Ferrari-Wong and fitted under the supervision of Haruka Fujii-bring color, fantasy, and elegance to the stage. Dancers from Ballet Arts, joined by guest artist Hoyeon Kim of ABT's prestigious Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, will dazzle audiences with radiant choreography and heartfelt storytelling.

Co-directors Jane Silane and Marilyn Westlake-Nichols, both former Rockettes, reflect on the magic that sets this annual tradition apart:

"There's something truly magical about students dancing with a live orchestra. It elevates their connection to the music and allows them to experience the energy of each note in real time."

Founded in 1976 by former ABT soloist Diana Turner Hauser, Ballet Arts has shaped generations of dancers. Today, under the leadership of Silane and Westlake-Nichols, who implemented the ABT National Training Curriculum, the school continues its legacy of classical excellence, nurturing dancers of all ages in a supportive environment.

This year's Nutcracker holds special meaning as four graduating seniors take their final bow:

Kathleen Hahn (Oradell, Immaculate Heart Academy) as the Sugar Plum Fairy

Tessa Klein (Oradell, River Dell High School) as Spanish Chocolate

Madeleine Krieger (Oradell, River Dell High School) as Arabian Coffee

Atiya Jackson (River Edge, River Dell High School) as Trepak

The coveted roles of Clara and Franz are shared by rising talents Acacia Fang, Felicity Cho, Iris Armstrong, and Zoe Canlas.

Guest Artist Spotlight: Hoyeon Kim

Joining the cast as the Nutcracker Prince, Hoyeon Kim brings technical brilliance and soulful artistry to the role. A standout pre-professional student at ABT's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, Kim has performed Pas de Trois from Swan Lake and the Grand Pas de Deux from Coppélia. He is a two-time Youth America Grand Prix medalist and is "delighted to dance with Ballet Arts in this cherished production."

Since 1953, the Adelphi Orchestra has enriched communities across New Jersey and the greater New York area. Now celebrating its 70th anniversary, the orchestra continues its mission through symphonic and educational programming, including the renowned Young Artist Competition, which has launched countless musical careers. A six-time finalist for Favorite Orchestra/Symphony in the Jersey Arts People's Choice Awards, the ensemble is proud to bring live orchestral music to Ballet Arts' annual holiday classic.

Community favorites return to the stage, adding warmth and tradition:

Dr. Frederick F. Fakharzadeh as the enigmatic Drosselmeyer

Amy Brandt-former professional dancer and Pointe Magazine Editor-in-Chief-as Mother Stahlbaum

Trixie Iurato (New City, NY) as the sparkling Dew Drop

The production also celebrates multigenerational artistry:

The Wilsher Family of Closter returns with Fraser portraying Father Stahlbaum/Mother Ginger, while daughters Erica and Claudia perform both party and Act II roles.

The Lomonico Family of Park Ridge graces the stage with Keith as a Party Parent, daughter Viola as a Snowflake and Flower, Julia Chang behind the camera, and young Elsie assisting backstage.

"This year's Nutcracker is especially meaningful," says Co-Director Silane. "We're celebrating our shared legacies and the partnerships that make the arts thrive in our community. Together, we're honoring tradition while inspiring the next generation of artists."