BWW Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL â€“ THE MUSICAL at Crossroads Theatre Company is a Grand Stage Show

by Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol

There's just one weekend left to see Crossroad Theater Company's production of A Christmas Carol The Musical. It is being performed at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) through Sunday, December 15 in their James Cahill Theater. This majestic show is beautifully directed by the Company's Artistic Director, Marshall Jones III with musical direction by Dr. Mesia Austin, and choreographies by Camille Moten. It has a large cast of accomplished actors along with youths from local communities. From the youngest members of the troupe to the seasoned professionals, the cast shines bright on stage. We attended a matinee where a full house of students and other patrons were thoroughly entranced by the show.

A Christmas Carol The Musical features the music of Alan Mencken and Lynn Ahrens with a book by Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent. While the story is completely faithful to the Charles Dickens' holiday classic, the musical numbers add a very special and exciting element to the production. The story tells of the redemptive journey that stingy curmudgeon, Ebenezer Scrooge takes with spirits from the past, present and future. And as he faces the errors of his ways, he vows to become a better man and to act kindly and do positive deeds for all those he works with and meets. It is a timeless, touching moral, just right for the season.

The full orchestra is ideal as they perform the show's fine musical arrangements. Some of our favorite songs include Link by Link, A Place Called Home, Mr. Fezziwig's Annual Christmas Ball, Dancing on Your Grave, and You Mean More to Me.

You'll love the vibrant, talented cast. It is led by Count Stovall whose acting talents are perfect for the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. He is joined by Dwayne Clark as Christmas Present; Michael Isaac as Bob Cratchit; Micah Jeremiah Mims as Fred and Mr. Fezziwig; Matt Provencal as Marley and Old Joe; Arisa Odaka as Christmas Future and Dancer; Joel Rene as Mrs. Cratchit, Scrooge's Mom & Singer; Andre Revels as Young Scrooge and Beadle, Tavia Rivee as Mrs. Smythe & Emily Singer; and James D. Smiley as Dancer. The cast also includes Xavier Antoine-Brown as Boy Scrooge; Kaylie Mariah Batista as Tiny Tim; Arianna Chauhan as Fan; Mariela Dorado as Dancer; Carmillia Harris as Mrs. Mops & Sally; Luke Naphat as Jonathan; Justine Rappaport as Christmas Past and Dancer; Layla Reyes as Martha Cratchit; Jessa V. Salerno as Mrs. Fezziwig; Blind Hag & Singer; Natalie Stys as Dancer; Daniel Youngelman as Young Marley; and Ziema Zikas as Grace. The Livingston School, "Livingston Choraliers" also appear in the show.

The Creative Team has done a dazzling job by creating an elaborate set, costuming, and special effects. They include lighting design by Jose Santiago; scenic consultant, David Gordon; costume design, Theo Campbell; sound design, Joshua D. Reid. The Production Stage Manager is Brian Westmoreland; Assistant Stage Manager is Peter Lockyer; Assistant Director/Vocal Director is Jeanel LeBlanc; Prop Master is Jorrell Figueroa; and the Choir Director is Lucy Strauli.

Crossroads Theatre Company is dedicated to creating and producing professional theatre of the highest standards of artistic excellence that celebrates the culture, history, spirit, and voices of the entire African Diaspora. Their current production of A Christmas Carol The Musical is a captivating show with a diverse cast. People of all ages will surely enjoy it.

Crossroads Theatre Company is located at NBPAC, 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ in the heart of the city's vibrant arts and dining area. The NBPAC is convenient to mass transit and local parking. For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org/ or call 732.545.8100.2-545-8100

Photo Credit: William M. Brown





