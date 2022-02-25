BOWERY ART COLLECTIVE Youth Showcase Debuts in Metuchen on 3/23

"Bowery Art Collective," the first of its kind student art show, will have its opening reception in the heart of Metuchen on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the home of IES Test Prep on 327 Main Street. The theme of this inaugural show is "Hope." It is free and open to the public. The artwork will be priced and available to purchase.

The Bowery Art Collective is the brainchild of IES Test Prep's CEO, Khalid Khashoggi and the company's President, Arianna Astuni. The arts initiative was developed to support and inspire emerging student artists by providing a much-needed showcase for young people's talents.

Khashoggi and Astuni recently met with Isaac D. Kremer, the Executive Director of Metuchen Downtown Alliance to discuss the goals of the Bowery Art Collective and the upcoming show. As the Alliance formulates plans to expand their cultural offerings to the local community and beyond, it was agreed that the Bowery Art Collective has a bright future in Metuchen.

The Collective has notable objectives that include helping students to sell their art and raise money for college, establish young artists in the art world, and provide opportunities for them to interact with buyers, press, academics, and art enthusiasts. Bowery Art Collective is also a positive step towards promoting youth to pursue a career in the visual arts. Three of the resident artists that will be on display in the March show are Michelle Shum of Stony Brook University; Sophia Wang of Harvard University; and Jasmine Chen of Tufts University.

There is an open call for student artists on both the high school and college level to submit their work by the deadline of March 15 to be considered for the upcoming exhibit. Artists may contact khalid@boweryartcollective.com. for more information and submission guidelines. Mediums may include drawing and painting.

IES Test Prep has long been a tutoring company that has prepared countless students for successful college careers. They have been an active business in Metuchen since 2007. Their interest in supporting the arts is a natural part of their overall business model to help students achieve their goals.

Plan to visit Bowery Art Collective's inaugural exhibition on 3/23 at IES Test Prep, 327 Main St, Metuchen, NJ 08840. Visit their web site at www.boweryartcollective.com .

Photo Credit: Artist Jasmine Chen with her oil painting "Jaden"