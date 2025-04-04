BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES Premieres at The Puffin Cultural Forum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Direct from its critically acclaimed off-Broadway run, Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies will have its Bergen County premiere at Puffin Cultural Forum with a special live talk-back following the performance on Saturday, May 10th at 7pm. Directed by Drama Desk Winner Karen Carpenter ("Love, Loss, and What I Wore") with a larger-than-life performance from actress and writer, Jessica Sherr ("Claws," "Blue Bloods"), Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies tells the dramatic and extraordinary life story of one of Hollywood's biggest stars of all time-the indomitable Bette Davis. Jessica Sherr has performed over 450 shows, in 30 states and 3 countries. The Bette Davis' Estate gifted Miss Sherr a pair of Bette's' scarf and gloves to wear in the show.

From her headline-making affairs with William Wyler and Howard Hughes and four failed marriages to the shocking upset she suffered at the 1939 Academy Awards and her relentless fight for equality against the male-dominated studio system in Hollywood, Davis' incredible story of resilience continues to be relevant even in today's world.

On-screen, Davis was an iconic actress known for playing strong, unapologetic and complex women. Off-screen, Davis was a fiery spirit and a fearless activist who fought tirelessly for women's rights-including equal pay-and fought against ageism and sexism in Hollywood. Her bravery was unparalleled and for many, Davis remains an enduring symbol of resistance and resilience.

Jeremy Lentz, Director of Special Projects at The Puffin Foundation, stated "this show spotlights one of Hollywood's unsung feminists - a woman who championed workers' unions ultimately becoming the first female President of the Screen Actors Guild. Many don't know that Davis defied convention, shattered the glass ceiling and fought for fairness both on and off the screen. Her personal sacrifices reflected the brutal realities of being a woman in Hollywood. This show is particularly relevant in today's world, where the fight for equal and reproductive rights continues, Davis remains a symbol of resistance and resilience. I could not be more proud to spotlight this story as a special project and continue spotlighting Puffin Cultural Forum as an incubator for new and challenging works of theatre."

Fasten your seat belts & come along for this bumpy ride as you watch Bette Davis' most defining moments as this tenacious star fights her way to the top of Hollywood! $10 suggested donation and reservations can be made through the Puffin Cultural Forum website,

