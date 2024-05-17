BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Extended at Paper Mill Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paper Mill Playhouse is extending its production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical due to overwhelming demand. Beautiful will now play June 5 – July 3, 2024 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive). Opening night is Sunday, June 9. The extension schedule is Tuesday, July 2 at 1:30pm and 7:30pm and Wednesday, July 3 at 1:30pm and 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now to these additional performances.



The Tony-nominated musical features a book by Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award nominee Douglas McGrath (Film: Emma, Becoming Mike Nichols; Film and Broadway: Bullets Over Broadway) and words and music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King and Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil. Casey Hushion (PMP: Clue, Murder on the Orient Express; Broadway Associate/Resident Director: Mean Girls, Aladdin) will helm the production, with choreography by Jennifer Werner (PMP: Beehive; Broadway Supervising Associate Director: The Book of Mormon) and music direction by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (PMP: Gigi, The Secret Garden; Broadway: Come From Away, Mamma Mia!).



Beautiful will feature Kyra Kennedy (First National Tour: Waitress; Ogunquit Playhouse: Mystic Pizza) as Carole King, Marrick Smith (Broadway: Fun Home; National Tour: Dear Evan Hansen) as Gerry Goffin, Samantha Massell (PMP: The Hunchback of Notre Dame; Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, La Bohème) as Cynthia Weil, Jacob Ben-Shmuel (National Tour: The Book of Mormon; Off-Broadway: Amid Falling Walls) as Barry Mann, Bryan Fenkart (PMP: My Very Own British Invasion; Broadway: Memphis; First National Tour: Waitress) as Don Kirshner, and Suzanne Grodner (PMP: Fiddler on the Roof; Broadway: Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as Genie Klein.



The ensemble of Beautiful will include Tavis Cunningham, Seth Eliser, Kevin Hack,Jana Djenne Jackson, Andrea Levinsky, Prentiss E. Mouton, Jay Owens, Olivia Palmer, Thomas Ed Purvis, Isaiah Reynolds, Tavia Rivée, Aaron Robinson,Danielle Summons, Bronwyn Tarboton, Giselle Amarisa Watts, and Mikayla White.



This Tony-nominated musical follows the early life and career of Carole King on her journey from teenage songwriter to chart-topping solo artist. King wrote for many of the biggest names in music, often alongside her husband, but it wasn’t until she made the leap from the writer’s room to the stage that she truly found her voice. This inspiring story of love, heartbreak, and empowerment features over two dozen hits, including “One Fine Day,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman.”



The production features scenic coordination and additional design by Kelly James Tighe (PMP: Fiddler on the Roof, The Sound of Music; Off-Broadway: Martin Luther on Trial, Shadowlands), costume design by Jen Caprio (PMP: Clue, Songs for a New World; Broadway: The Heart of Rock and Roll, Spamalot), lighting design by Jess Creager (As Associate: PMP: Hercules, Chasing Rainbows; Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along; Illinoise), sound design by Sun Hee Kil (PMP: Fiddler on the Roof, The Sound of Music; Broadway Associate Designer: Choir Boy, Suffs), and wig, hair and makeup design by Roxanne De Luna (Ogunquit Playhouse: The Sound of Music, Tootsie; Cleveland Play House: Amadeus, Light It Up!). Casting is by Geoff Josselson of JZ Casting. Andrea Cibelli is the Production Stage Manager. Scenery originally designed by Roman Tatarowicz and built by Walnut Street Theatre, Philadelphia PA.



This production of Beautiful was licensed by Music Theatre International.



Programs, dates, and artists are subject to change.



Tickets start at $35 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, online at PaperMill.org, or at the box office.



Paper Mill Playhouse is proud to offer a variety of Access Services including audio-described performances, sensory seminars, open-captioned performances and ASL-interpreted performances. For more information, visit Papermill.org/access-for-all.

