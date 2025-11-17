Ballet Arts Will Present THE NUTCRACKER With Live Adelphi Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Arts will present its annual staging of THE NUTCRACKER on Saturday, December 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 14 at 2 p.m. at River Dell High School in Oradell.

The production will feature Ballet Arts dancers, guest artist Hoyeon Kim of American Ballet Theatre’s Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, and a live performance of Tchaikovsky’s score by the Adelphi Orchestra.

The production includes handcrafted costumes, full sets, and choreography created for Ballet Arts’ annual tradition. This year’s performances precede Ballet Arts’ upcoming 50th anniversary in 2026, while the Adelphi Orchestra recently marked its 70th season. It remains the only Nutcracker in Bergen County to feature a live orchestra.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

River Dell High School – Oradell, NJ

Saturday, December 13 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 14 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at balletartsnj.com.