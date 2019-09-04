Aspire Performing Arts Presents Its Fall Series Of Classes

Aspire Performing Arts Company announces its Fall 2019 series of acting and musical theatre classes for ages 6 and up.

Aspire's mission is to provide educational workshops and production opportunities for children and teens, offering a professional arts experience in a friendly atmosphere. Since 2016, Aspire has received eight Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Award nominations, five Broadway World Regional nominations, and 45 National Youth Arts Award nominations and 71 National Youth Arts Awards.

Aspire PAC's weekly classes are designed to build on the skills needed to excel in musical theatre, including song and monologue performance, character development, improvisation, and audition techniques. Private vocal coaching is also available for ages 8 and up.

Musical Theatre Workshop: Get a Little "Wicked"

The Musical Theatre Workshop class gives beginners and advanced beginners the chance to take center stage and feel like a Broadway star! Learn the musical theatre techniques needed to put on a great performance. This session will focus on the work of composer Stephen Schwartz! Selected songs will come from his most popular musicals, including Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, Children of Eden, and more!

Tuesday, 5:30PM to 6:45PM, beginning September 17

Ages: 8-12

Level: Beginner/Advanced Beginner

Intro to Acting

Come find out what makes theatre so fun! In this class, students will partake in awesome games and exercises that will teach them the basics of acting in the theatre. We'll be looking at different ways to approach fun characters and scenes, all while learning what it takes to achieve a great performance as an individual and a team!

Thursday, 4:30PM to 5:30PM, beginning September 19

Ages: 6-9

Level: Beginner/Advanced Beginner

Acting Technique

A class for the student who has a basic understanding of acting in theatre, looking to further develop their performance skills. This class will focus more in-depth on acting technique through acting exercises, monologues, character work, and scene work. Perfect for students looking to take their abilities to the next level.

Thursday, 5:45PM to 6:45PM, beginning September 19

Ages: 10-14

Level: Advanced Beginner/Intermediate

Private Vocal Coaching - Ages 8 and Up

One-on-one time with vocal coach Rich Lovallo to work on technique and performance. Sessions can be booked as 30 or 45 minutes.

Limited space is available. For more information and to register, visit Aspire PAC at www.aspirepac.com or call 201-220-4933. You can also find Aspire PAC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @aspirepac





