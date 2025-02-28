Andromeda Turre To Perform At Montclair Art Museum With An All-Star Band

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist, composer, and advocate Andromeda Turre will return to her hometown for a special performance at the Montclair Art Museum on Thursday, March 20, 2025, as part of the museum's celebrated Art Meets Jazz series.

A proud Montclair native and graduate of Montclair High School, Turre has captivated audiences around the world with her unique blend of jazz, storytelling, and social activism. This highly anticipated homecoming performance offers the community an opportunity to experience her artistry up close in an intimate and inspiring setting.

Joining Turre for this one-night-only event is a powerhouse lineup of world-class musicians, including:

Steve Turre - Legendary trombonist and Montclair's own

Betty Neals - Acclaimed poet

Gene Lake - Drummer and Montclair's own

Richie Goods - Bassist extraordinaire

Chelsea Baratz - Versatile saxophonist

Fima Chupakhin - Pianist and composer

Drew Tucker - Vibraphonist redefining the instrument's role in jazz

A Trailblazing Artist with Deep Local Roots

Turre's career has taken her across 17 countries as a solo artist, performing with legends such as Ray Charles, Jon Faddis, and Michael Bublé. Most recently, she made history at the 2025 World Entertainment Awards, winning Best Jazz Album, Best Jazz Artist, and Best Social Awareness Song for her groundbreaking project From The Earth: A Jazz Suite. This acclaimed work explores the intersection of environmental justice, social history, and music.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to Montclair, so much of what I'm doing professionally now grew out of the incredible education I received in Montclair's public schools" said Turre. "Performing at the Montclair Art Museum, a place dedicated to creative expression and cultural connection, feels like a full-circle moment. And sharing the stage with these incredible musicians makes it even more special."

Event Details

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location: Montclair Art Museum, 3 S Mountain Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042

Tickets: Available at montclairartmuseum.org/events/events-and-programs/art-meets-jazz

About Andromeda Turre:

Raised within the legacy of jazz's foremost innovators-immersed in the presence of legends like Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Ray Charles, and Wynton Marsalis-Turre absorbed invaluable insights observing their mastery firsthand. As the daughter of trombonist Steve Turre and cellist Akua Dixon, this lineage does more than inform her artistry; it offers a foundation from which she redefines boundaries, bridging heritage with innovation.

Educated at The Boston Conservatory and Berklee College of Music, Turre developed a voice uniquely her own, integrating classical, contemporary, and theatrical frameworks into jazz. In addition to her international career, she has worked extensively as a composer for film, television, video games, and theater. She has also starred in several acclaimed off-Broadway productions, including Sleep No More, Woody Allen's Murder Mystery Blues, and most recently, Twyla Tharp's 2024 production, How Long Blues.

About From The Earth:

A programmatic jazz suite in four sections-Earth, Sky, Sea, and Ice-each representing a North American community at the intersection of climate change and the remnants of systems such as redlining and colonization. Turre spent months interviewing these communities, weaving their voices and narratives into the music. Each live performance of From The Earth partners with local environmental organizations to empower audiences with actionable climate initiatives in their own communities.

