American Theater Group Will Host BROADWAY TALES AND TUNES MUSICAL REVUE at  Grand Opening of Union Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Theater Group (ATG) will participate in the Grand Opening Weekend of the new Union Arts Center with its presentation of Broadway Tales and Tunes, a unique “behind-the-scenes” look at Broadway with veteran theater critic Peter Filichia on Sat., June 7th at 7pm at the Arts Center located at 1980 Morris Avenue in Union.

Filichia will regale the audience with anecdotes, gossip and entertaining tales of his life on the aisle, including his 20 years as the state’s top critic for the NJ Star-Ledger. He will be joined by Broadway artists Erin Davie and Nehal Joshi, along with newcomer Aeja Barrows, singing popular songs from classic Broadway shows. Renowned Broadway music director and vocal coach Michael Lavine will serve as Musical Director for the 75-minute show, which will feature shows from the 1950s to the present.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the opening of this beautiful new facility by bringing an exciting Broadway experience to Union,” noted ATG Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias. “Peter and Michael are quintessential industry insiders, and the evening will feature current and soon-to-be Broadway stars, with memorable theater stories and endearing songs. This event will expose local audiences to the high caliber of entertainment available in their own backyards.”

Called the “Ultimate Broadway Insider,” Peter Filichia has seen over 13,000 shows in 47 states and 17 foreign countries, appears on the “Broadway Radio” podcast and has a weekly column for Masterworks Broadway. He wrote a regular column, "Peter Filichia's Diary," for Playbill.com and TheaterMania.com for many years and is also the author of several books, including Broadway Musicals: the Biggest Hit and the Biggest Flop of the Season, 1959 to 2009. In addition, he served four terms as president and chairman of the nominating committee of the Drama Desk Awards.

Comments

Best Orchestrations - Live Standings Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 17% Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 14% David Cullen, Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds