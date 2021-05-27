American Symphony Orchestra Woodwind Trio At Morris Museum Moved To Wednesday, June 2

The American Symphony Orchestra, long known as a bastion of music and education in New York City, returns twice to the Lot of Strings Music Festival in 2021, having graced the Lot Of Strings inaugural season last year.

In this first program, a woodwind trio explores the richness of 20th century French Chamber music from some of the greatest composers of wind music in the 20th century.This concert is presented in collaboration with FIAF (French Institute Alliance Francaise).

The three performers are Alexandra Noll (Oboe), Shari Hoffman (Clarinet), and Marc Goldberg (Bassoon), and the program will include:

Charles Koechlin, Trio Op. 206 - 1957

Jean Francaix, Divertissement for Oboe, Clarinet, and Bassoon - 1942

Alexandre Tansman, Suite for Wind Trio - 1949

Claude Arrieu, Suite en trio - 1980

Albert Roussel, Andante from an Unfinished Wind Trio, for Oboe, Clarinet and Bassoon: Adagio - 1937

Joseph Canteloube, Rustiques 1. Pastorale - 1946

Bachtrack described the Lot of Strings experience this way: "Spectators with their folding chairs, wine glasses and food baskets reminded me of the ambience on the Tanglewood Festival's lawn on a sunny afternoon. The sunset, as seen through the branches of a huge pine, was as spectacular."

