American Repertory Ballet Will Open 2025–26 Season With Ethan Stiefel & Johan Kobborg’s GISELLE

American Repertory Ballet (ARB) will open its 2025–26 season at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) with the return of Ethan Stiefel and Johan Kobborg’s acclaimed staging of Giselle. Performances will run Friday, October 10 through Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Originally choreographed in 2012 for Royal New Zealand Ballet, Stiefel and Kobborg’s Giselle was adapted for ARB in 2022 with new designs by Howard Jones (scenic design), Natalia Stewart (costume design), and Joseph R. Walls (lighting design).

“Giselle is such a challenging role, and I’m discovering new layers of her character with each rehearsal,” said ARB company dancer Clara Pevel, who will make her debut in the title role. “The process has been incredibly fulfilling and eye-opening. I feel so privileged to learn under the guidance of the incomparable Gillian Murphy.”

Murphy, ARB Artistic Associate, added: “I had the honor of being coached by several of the world’s greatest interpreters of Giselle and Albrecht when I first danced the role. It is truly a full circle moment to now be entirely focused on guiding the next generation of dancers.”

Stiefel and Kobborg’s interpretation enhances the historic ballet with revitalized ensemble choreography, expanded stage time for Hilarion, and newly envisioned portrayals of Albrecht and the Wilis, who appear both ethereal and powerful. “Johan and I created a production that strikes an elegant balance of shedding new light on the classic, yet maintaining what has made Giselle so special for so long,” said Stiefel, ARB’s Artist in Residence.

This emotionally charged staging, blending tradition with innovation, sets the perfect tone for October, offering audiences a haunting tale of love, betrayal, and forgiveness.

Ticket and Venue Information

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center | 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ

Friday, October 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM*

Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, October 12, 2025 at 2:00 PM**

Tickets range from $42–$72 (plus 4% NBPAC Ticket Fee).

A special post-show reception ($50 add-on) with ARB dancers and artistic leadership will follow Friday evening’s performance.

Audience members are invited to wear costumes to the Sunday matinee for a festive Halloween kickoff.

For tickets and information, visit arballet.org.