American Repertory Ballet Presents Ethan Stiefel's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Prepare to be enchanted once again! American Repertory Ballet has announced the return of Ethan Stiefel's celebrated production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, May 10-12, 2024 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

"This production was made during my first year as ARB's Artistic Director, and it truly represents the overall vision we wanted to kickstart at the time,” says Stiefel. “Its blend of artful, athletic, whimsical and heartfelt movement and storytelling absolutely encapsulates ARB, and what makes both the show and the company wholly authentic. Simply put, our A Midsummer's Night Dream production is as unique as our artists and our repertoire."

This timeless tale, set to Felix Mendelssohn's iconic score with additional music written for film by Erich Wolfgang Korngold, promises to transport attendees into to a magical forest filled with fairies, elves, mischief, romance, and joy. Audiences of all ages will once again be cheering, laughing out loud, and mesmerized by the ballet's whimsy and crisp storytelling. There is no better way to celebrate Mother's Day weekend!

With scenery by award-winning designer Howard Jones, lighting by Joseph Walls, and original costumes by ARB's Resident Costume Designer Janessa Cornell Urwin, Shakespeare's beloved masterpiece receives a modern transformation. The cast will feature the entire ARB Company alongside trainees from Princeton Ballet School.

For ticketing and information, please visit arballet.org.

PERFORMANCE and TICKET INFORMATION

A Midsummer Night's Dream will be performed:

Friday, May 10, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM

Ticket prices for A Midsummer Night's Dream range from $25 to $45, plus fees.