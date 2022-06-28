American Repertory Ballet Announces Its 2022/23 Season

Still invigorated by a year of standing ovations and critical success, American Repertory Ballet has revealed its dramatic 2022/23 season.

"Building upon the renewed affirmation that dance impassions the hearts, bodies and minds of our communities, American Repertory Ballet will continue to blaze new trails and present distinctive programming within the industry," says Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel. "Our belief that modern voices igniting new creations, alongside original interpretations of iconic classical works, speaks to our pursuit of being uniquely timeless and relevant. The upcoming season captures this feeling and keeps us steadfast in being authentic and singularly American Repertory Ballet."

KALEIDOSCOPE

A founding resident company of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), American Repertory Ballet returns to its home venue September 23-25, 2022 with Kaleidoscope, an innovative program featuring a new creation by ARB's own Ryoko Tanaka and pianist-composer Ian Howells. Audience favorite, Claire Davison's Bewitched (set to Ella Fitzgerald's iconic vocals) is certain to delight alongside a dazzling classical pas de deux showcasing the balletic bravura of ARB's artists. Also commissioned for the program is a unique collaboration between choreographer Da' Von Doane (formerly of Dance Theatre of Harlem) and New Jersey-based visual artist Grace Lynne Haynes, whose creations have graced the cover of The New Yorker magazine among others.

THE NUTCRACKER

American Repertory Ballet's beloved production of The Nutcracker returns with performances at four venues throughout New Jersey beginning November 25, 2022 at Princeton's McCarter Theatre Center and closing December 16-18, 2022 at State Theatre New Jersey, with a full orchestra and youth choir. This holiday favorite tells the magical story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they battle toy soldiers and larger-than-life mice, and travel through a whirlwind of dancing snowflakes to the Land of Sweets. Greeted by the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier, Clara enjoys a suite of brilliant and joyful dances before opening her eyes to the familiar sights of her home, wondering if it was all a dream.

GISELLE

Making its American Repertory Ballet premiere at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, March 3-5, 2023, Ethan Stiefel and Johan Kobborg (formerly of the Royal Ballet and the Royal Danish Ballet) will present their co-choreographed Giselle. The celebrated and moving production, which had its world premiere at the Royal New Zealand Ballet in 2012 and has toured the globe, will be restaged and partially redesigned specifically for American Repertory Ballet by an award-winning and renowned creative team. With universal themes of love, betrayal, and forgiveness, Giselle is one of the most popular and beloved full-length story ballets of all time.

Kaye Playhouse New York City

In addition to ARB's local venues, the company returns to the Kaye Playhouse at New York's Hunter College for one performance on Saturday, March 25, 2023 with a mixed repertory program never-before-seen by New York audiences.

PREMIERE3

The season will close at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, June 9-11, 2023, with PREMIERE3 featuring the company premiere and revival of Arthur Mitchell's invigorating Holberg Suite set to the music of Edvard Grieg, as well as highly anticipated world premieres by Amy Seiwert and Ethan Stiefel.

Tickets go on sale July 15th at arballet.org.