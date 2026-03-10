The Theater Project Will Host Benefit Performance FROM BROADWAY TO UNION

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A night of Broadway performers and live music will come to BCB Bank’s Union branch celebrating The Theater Project’s first summer season in the Union Arts Center's DMK Theater on Friday, April 17th. Come by the bank for refreshments, conversation, and entertainment from talents across Broadway, local stages, and beyond. With a $20 suggested donation, audiences can support TTP's debut in their new home while enjoying a lively evening of top-notch music.

Montclair State graduate, actor, dancer, and choreographer Carlos E. Gonzalez is recognized for his film work in West Side Story (2021), In the Heights, and on Broadway in On Your Feet and most recently Buena Vista Social Club, where he performed on stage and served as associate choreographer.

Montana native Kurt Crowley is a musician, composer, and producer. He is known for his work as music director for Hamilton: an American Musical in New York and has supervised the show’s tours in Germany and Australia. Film credits include Netflix’ Tick, Tick…Boom! (executive music producer) and vocal supervisor on Warner Bros’ In the Heights

The Theater Project, now in its 32nd year, has performed in several venues since reopening post-pandemic, and is excited about opening a new chapter in the brand new DMK Theater in Union Township. Artistic director Mark Spina and general manager Gary Glor also live in Union -- they look forward to bringing Theater Project fans to their hometown.