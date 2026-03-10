The Sergio Mendes Band Comes to bergenPAC

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

bergenPAC has announced one new show. The Sergio Mendes Band will celebrate the Brazilian musical icon’s legacy on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale Friday, March 13, 2026 at 11 a.m.

The iconic sound of Sergio Mendes returns to the stage as Gracinha Leporace leads The Sergio Mendes Band in a spirited celebration of his life, joy, and musical legacy. Marking sixty years since the worldwide debut of Brasil ’66, this revitalized ensemble continues Mendes’ lifelong mission of sharing the vibrant rhythms and infectious soul of Brazilian music with audiences around the world.

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.