Always Love Lucy Theatre to Stage Thornton Wilder Summer Series

Always Love Lucy Theatre is producing a summer series of Thornton Wilder one-act plays for the Trenton Free Public Library in Trenton, NJ. The performances are free to the public, and suitable for all ages.

The series follows the company's performance of Wilder's The Happy Journey to Trenton and Camden, about a family that drives from Newark to Camden to visit their married daughter. The play starred Brian DiRaimondo, Saima Huq, John Defilippo, Janina Salorio, Radha Singh and Noah Wiley, and was directed by Saima Huq.

On April 23, the company returns with Cement Hands, a comedy about social manners regarding tipping. The cast is comprised of Roni Banerjee, Radha Singh, Jennifer Kim and Evan Joslyn. Saima Huq directs.

Subsequent plays are The Wreck on the 5:25 (June 4), The Rivers Under the Earth (July 16) and Bernice (August 6). The company is still casting for these plays, and interested actors can send their headshot and resume to hellorosetennessee@gmail.com

Always Love Lucy Theatre was founded in 2014 by producer and director Saima Huq, whose hometown is Trenton, NJ.