Algonquin Theatre Announces 25-26 Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has announced its 2025–2026 Concert Series. From rock legends and iconic tributes to festive holiday favorites, this dynamic lineup of concerts will light up the stage with music that spans generations.

The season will open with Ready or Yacht on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Cruise through smooth soft rock classics from the late ’70s and early ’80s with New Jersey’s premier Yacht Rock show, featuring The John Rogers Band.

Next is Eaglemania on Saturday, September 27, 2025. Algonquin’s Fall Benefit Concert returns with stunning harmonies, masterful guitar work, and the Signature Sound of The Eagles in a world-class tribute.

Let's Hang On will play on Saturday, October 25, 2025. America’s #1 Frankie Valli tribute brings all the mega-hits—“Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and more—with tight choreography and high-energy vocals.

Good Stuff: The Music of Sting and Steely Dan will play on Sunday, October 26, 2025. This powerhouse band delivers a sophisticated night of hits from two music legends with extraordinary musicianship and style.

On Saturday, November 1, 2025, The Bill Joel Songbook featuring Chris Pinella will perform. Chris Pinnella and his 8-piece band celebrate the hits of The Piano Man with an authentic, full-sound tribute that’s not to be missed.

We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered will perform on Sunday, Novemebr 9, 2025. Michelle Berting Brett and a world-class band honor the legacy of The Carpenters in a heartfelt, nostalgic journey through beloved classics.

John Denver Christmas featuring Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon will play on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Celebrate the season with a heartwarming holiday concert inspired by John Denver’s iconic Christmas specials.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Big Band starring Zack Alexander will perform on Sunday, December 21, 2025. Swing into the holidays with jazz vocalist Zack Alexander and his big band sound in this festive celebration of timeless holiday classics.

FJ – Tribute to Foreigner & Journey will perform on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2025. Rock in the New Year with Constantine Maroulis (American Idol) in this high-energy tribute to two of the biggest bands of the ‘80s.

A Tribute to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors will open the New Year on Saturday, January 31, 2026. Experience a thrilling mashup of legendary rock, with hits reimagined in surprising and creative ways—backed by immersive visuals.

On Sunday, March 8, 2026m Walking After Midnight: A Patsy Cline Tribute starring Carter Calvert will take the stage. Broadway’s Carter Calvert returns with her critically acclaimed tribute to Patsy Cline, blending timeless country hits with charm and humor.

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience will perform on Saturday, April 18, 2026. The audience creates the set list in this unique, story-driven Beatles concert experience unlike any other.

80’s New Wave featuring The Pinch will perform on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Relive the electrifying sounds of the ’80s with hits by The Talking Heads, The Ramones, Joe Jackson, and more in this high-energy throwback.

Finally, The B Street Band: The Boss Bash will close out the season on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Celebrate the music of Bruce Springsteen with the longest-running Springsteen tribute band in the country! This annual fundraiser promises big energy and big heart.

“This concert series is one of our most exciting to date,” said Pamela Ward, Executive Director of Algonquin Arts Theatre. “We’re welcoming top-tier talent and timeless music that will bring joy and connection to our community all year long.”

About Algonguin Arts Theatre

Algonguin Arts Theatre (AAT) is a 501c(3) non-profit center for performing arts, providing cultural enrichment and arts education for residents and visitors of Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore through high quality performances and programs in theatre, music, dance and film. Located in Manasquan, N.J., AAT is an integral part of the Shore region, offering broad access to arts experiences across multiple disciplines. Deeply committed to education, AAT serves students of all ages not only through art and music instruction, but also through the unique communal conversation that exists between audience member and performer. A journeyman house, AAT features the work of young and emerging artists, designers and directors working alongside seasoned professionals.

Comments