Algonquin Arts Theatre Launches 2025–2026 Concert Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced its 2025–2026 Concert Series, now officially on sale!

From rock legends and iconic tributes to festive holiday favorites, this dynamic lineup of concerts will light up the stage with music that spans generations.

Tickets for all concerts are available at www.AlgonquinArts.org or by calling the box office at 732-528-9211.

Here's what's coming to the Algonquin stage:

READY OR YACHT – Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 8PM

Cruise through smooth soft rock classics from the late '70s and early '80s with New Jersey's premier Yacht Rock show, featuring The John Rogers Band.

Cruise through smooth soft rock classics from the late '70s and early '80s with New Jersey's premier Yacht Rock show, featuring The John Rogers Band. EAGLEMANIA – The World's #1 Eagles Tribute – Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 2PM & 8PM

Algonquin's Fall Benefit Concert returns with stunning harmonies, masterful guitar work, and the Signature Sound of The Eagles in a world-class tribute.

Algonquin's Fall Benefit Concert returns with stunning harmonies, masterful guitar work, and the Signature Sound of The Eagles in a world-class tribute. LET'S HANG ON – Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 2PM

America's #1 Frankie Valli tribute brings all the mega-hits—“Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” and more—with tight choreography and high-energy vocals.

America's #1 Frankie Valli tribute brings all the mega-hits—“Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” and more—with tight choreography and high-energy vocals. GOOD STUFF: The Music of Sting and Steely Dan – Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 2PM

This powerhouse band delivers a sophisticated night of hits from two music legends with extraordinary musicianship and style.

This powerhouse band delivers a sophisticated night of hits from two music legends with extraordinary musicianship and style. THE Billy Joel SONGBOOK featuring Chris Pinnella – Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 2PM

Chris Pinnella and his 8-piece band celebrate the hits of The Piano Man with an authentic, full-sound tribute that's not to be missed.

Chris Pinnella and his 8-piece band celebrate the hits of The Piano Man with an authentic, full-sound tribute that's not to be missed. WE'VE ONLY JUST BEGUN: Carpenters Remembered – Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 3PM

Michelle Berting Brett and a world-class band honor the legacy of The Carpenters in a heartfelt, nostalgic journey through beloved classics.

Michelle Berting Brett and a world-class band honor the legacy of The Carpenters in a heartfelt, nostalgic journey through beloved classics. John Denver CHRISTMAS featuring Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon – Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 2PM & 7:30PM

Celebrate the season with a heartwarming holiday concert inspired by John Denver's iconic Christmas specials.

Celebrate the season with a heartwarming holiday concert inspired by John Denver's iconic Christmas specials. HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE BIG BAND starring Zack Alexander – Sunday, December 21, 2025 at 3PM

Swing into the holidays with jazz vocalist Zack Alexander and his big band sound in this festive celebration of timeless holiday classics.

Swing into the holidays with jazz vocalist Zack Alexander and his big band sound in this festive celebration of timeless holiday classics. FJ – Tribute to Foreigner & Journey – New Year's Eve, December 31, 2025 at 6PM & 9PM

Rock in the New Year with Constantine Maroulis (American Idol) in this high-energy tribute to two of the biggest bands of the ‘80s.

Rock in the New Year with Constantine Maroulis (American Idol) in this high-energy tribute to two of the biggest bands of the ‘80s. A Tribute to The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors – Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 8PM

Experience a thrilling mashup of legendary rock, with hits reimagined in surprising and creative ways—backed by immersive visuals.

Experience a thrilling mashup of legendary rock, with hits reimagined in surprising and creative ways—backed by immersive visuals. WALKING AFTER MIDNIGHT: A Patsy Cline Tribute starring Carter Calvert – Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 3PM

Broadway's Carter Calvert returns with her critically acclaimed tribute to Patsy Cline, blending timeless country hits with charm and humor.

Broadway's Carter Calvert returns with her critically acclaimed tribute to Patsy Cline, blending timeless country hits with charm and humor. YESTERDAY AND TODAY: The Interactive Beatles Experience – Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 2PM

The audience creates the set list in this unique, story-driven Beatles concert experience unlike any other.

The audience creates the set list in this unique, story-driven Beatles concert experience unlike any other. 80's NEW WAVE featuring The Pinch – Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 2PM

Relive the electrifying sounds of the '80s with hits by The Talking Heads, The Ramones, Joe Jackson, and more in this high-energy throwback.

Relive the electrifying sounds of the '80s with hits by The Talking Heads, The Ramones, Joe Jackson, and more in this high-energy throwback. THE B STREET BAND: The Boss Bash – Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 3PM & 7PM

Celebrate the music of Bruce Springsteen with the longest-running Springsteen tribute band in the country! This annual fundraiser promises big energy and big heart.

“This concert series is one of our most exciting to date,” said Pamela Ward, Executive Director of Algonquin Arts Theatre. “We're welcoming top-tier talent and timeless music that will bring joy and connection to our community all year long.”

Tickets for all concerts are available at www.AlgonquinArts.org or by calling the box office at 732-528-9211.

In addition to its mainstage concerts, Algonquin continues to spotlight world-class jazz:

KINDA DUKISH: A Tribute to Duke Ellington – Sunday, August 24, 2025 at 3PM

James Langton's New York All-Star Band honors the genius of Duke Ellington with a concert full of swinging classics.

James Langton's New York All-Star Band honors the genius of Duke Ellington with a concert full of swinging classics. SWINGIN' IN A WINTER WONDERLAND (featuring Gimme Four) – Sunday, November 23, 2025 at 3PM

This festive holiday concert combines toe-tapping jazz with tight vocal harmonies from award-winning vocal quartet Gimme Four.

This festive holiday concert combines toe-tapping jazz with tight vocal harmonies from award-winning vocal quartet Gimme Four. Benny Goodman & THE KINGDOM OF SWING – Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 3PM

Dive into the joyful sound of big band jazz with a celebration of the King of Swing, led by some of NYC's top jazz artists.

Visit www.AlgonquinArts.org for full details and to purchase tickets today!

Comments