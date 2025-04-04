Algonquin Arts Theatre Launches 2025–2026 Concert Series

From rock legends and iconic tributes to festive holiday favorites, this dynamic lineup of concerts will light up the stage with music that spans generations.
Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced its 2025–2026 Concert Series, now officially on sale!
Tickets for all concerts are available at www.AlgonquinArts.org or by calling the box office at 732-528-9211.
Here's what's coming to the Algonquin stage:
“This concert series is one of our most exciting to date,” said Pamela Ward, Executive Director of Algonquin Arts Theatre. “We're welcoming top-tier talent and timeless music that will bring joy and connection to our community all year long.”
In addition to its mainstage concerts, Algonquin continues to spotlight world-class jazz:
Visit www.AlgonquinArts.org for full details and to purchase tickets today!
