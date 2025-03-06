Alexandra Silber and More to Star in ¡VOS! World Premiere at Two River Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Two River Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for ¡VOS!, a World Premiere debut by the powerful new voice, Christina Pumariega (Joan Dark), directed by Nicole A. Watson (Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls, Artistic Director of Playwrights Center in Minneapolis). An exhilarating quest for justice, family and home, ¡VOS! will run in the Marion Huber Theater April 5 through April 27, 2025.

Annie returns to her estranged birthplace of Buenos Aires to undergo IVF treatments from the famed Dr. Cossi. But her motherhood journey brings to light the lives of two women lost to the Dirty War decades ago. Past and present intertwine as four women hunt down their destiny.

“¡VOS! grabbed me from the jump and never let go,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “Weaving issues both global and personal through layers of intrigue and emotion, it is an important and necessary piece of theater. It also marks the playwriting debut of its author, Christina Pumariega, and heralds her arrival as a major voice in American Theater, writ large. Guided by the estimable director Nicole A. Watson, a true force for new play development in this country, ¡VOS! is another thrilling example of the most exciting theater launching right here in Red Bank.”

The cast includes: Christina Pumariega (LABOR, Joan Dark) as Annie/Sofia and Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, The Merchant of Venice) as Dr. Cossi/Ana.

