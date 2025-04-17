Alexandra Silber and More to Perform at Two River Theater Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join Two River Theater on Saturday, May 3, for an immersive theatrical experience to celebrate their 31st anniversary season! Explore the theater with a reimagined journey, from cocktails on the Rechnitz stage to a vaudevillian show that comes alive around you. Enjoy dinner with friends and mingle with fellow theater enthusiasts.

Entertainment for the night includes Kyle Driggs (Cirque du Soleil’s Paramour), a writer, performer, and designer specializing in a unique fusion of juggling, object manipulation, movement, and theatrical persona; Ryan Shinji Murray (Cirque du Soleil Kurios), a multi-disciplinary circus artist from Brooklyn; Nathalia Garcia, a spoken word performer; singer and emcee, Alexandra Silber (¡VOS!, Fiddler on the Roof); and a specially commissioned dance piece choreographed by Mayte Natalio (Love in Hate Nation, Suffs)

The performance will be directed by Shelley Butler (The Scarlet Letter, A Doll’s House, Part 2) and West Hyler (Piff, the Magic Dragon).

As part of its 31st Gala, Two River Theater is thrilled to honor the long-standing collaboration with Community Partner T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center with its inaugural Spotlight Award.

TICKET AND SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION

The Spring Gala is sold out, but there are still ways to support! Learn more about underwriting opportunities:

UNDERWRITING

Dinner Underwriter — $12,500

Entertainment Underwriter — $10,000

Cocktail Reception Underwriter — $7,500

Floral Underwriter — $5,000

Valet Underwriter — $3,500

All proceeds of this event benefit the programs and services of Two River Theater. For more information on underwriting opportunities, please contact the Development Department 732.345.1400 x 1820.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Comments