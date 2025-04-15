ANYTHING GOES to be Presented at Mercer County Community College This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to hit the high seas with a cast of zany characters and toe-tapping tunes when the Mercer County Community College Academic Theater and Dance program presents the musical comedy "Anything Goes," April 25-May 4 at the Kelsey Theatre on the college's West Windsor Campus.

"Anything Goes" follows the antics of Billy Crocker, who stows away on the S.S. American when he learns his love interest, Hope, is onboard and bound for England to marry the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. When Billy borrows an unused ticket and passport from gangster Moonface Martin (a.k.a., Public Enemy 13) to stay onboard, the madcap comedy gets rolling with mistaken identities, a comical disguise, and some good old fashioned blackmail-along with music, dance, and hilarity.

This classic musical has been updated with a fantastic new book (2022) but still features Cole Porter's iconic score, including "I Get A Kick Out of You," "You're the Top," and, of course, the show-stopping title song.

Jody Gazenbeek-Person, coordinator of the Theater and Dance program at MCCC, said this is the largest cast ever assembled for a college production, with nearly 30 actors representing a blend of MCCC students and members of the community.

"This is the largest cast we have ever had-a monster of a show," said Gazenbeek-Person. "It's a mixture of students and community members, as it is important to have our production open to community members. In educational theatre, performers get a deeper learning experience because of the prestigious educational backgrounds of the Production Team-director, choreographers, vocal coach, designers, stage manager, etc. Also, almost everyone on the Production Team for "Anything Goes" has done a considerable amount of professional work in the entertainment industry, so this knowledge is passed on to the performers throughout the rehearsal process as well."

The cast of "Anything Goes" includes Kaleigh Coyle of Lawrenceville, N.J.; Amira Merina of East Windsor, N.J.; Melissa Hemel of Hightstown, N.J.; Elise Carey of Newtown, Pa.; Caitlin Burns of Roebling, N.J.; Margaret White of Ewing, N.J.; Alexander Ridder of Flemington, N.J.; Jordan Schonberger of Princeton, N.J.; Matt Keelan of Hamilton, N.J.; Sofia Rivera of North Brunswick, N.J.; Audrey Hosford of Chesterfield, N.J.; Zlatin Ivanov of East Windsor; Mardoche Boireau of Trenton, N.J.; Cole Kaelin of Hamilton; Aileen Lutz of King of Prussia, Pa.; Ethan Shaev of Robbinsville, N.J.; Emmanuel Ebba III of East Windsor; Michael Havardansky of Princeton; Val Rajan of Trenton; Sarah Morey of Bordentown, N.J.; Ludnie Monique of Hamilton; Harper Wood of Princeton Junction, N.J.; Maraya Anwar of Princeton; Paul Ravago of Bordentown; Tiasia Daly of Hamilton; Julmary Vargas of Hightstown, N.J.; and Harrison Alexander and Cara Pergament, both of Robbinsville.

The producer/lead choreographer for "Anything Goes" is Gazenbeek-Person; Jeremy Robinson is the director, with Cara Pergament as assistant director. Tap Dance consultant and co-choreographer is Amanda Papa, set designer is Michael Almstedt and assistant set designer is Shawn Simmons. Vocal director is Natalie Megules, stage manager is Rachel Piscopo, props are by Madelyn Morrison Lichtman, and sound design is by Nick Mastalesz. Costume design is by Kay Lindsay and Sheron Mzstar, lighting by Justin Stuart and Emily Gocon, and the pit conductor is Charles Megules.

Dates and showtimes for "Anything Goes" are Friday, April 25 and May 2, and Saturday, May 3, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 27 and May 4 at 2 p.m. at the Kelsey Theatre on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. Tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for children and students, and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, at (609) 570-3333.

