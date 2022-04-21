ANCIENT ALIENS LIVE Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center, known for bringing world-class entertainment close to home, presents Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth is a thrilling new live experience celebrating the long-running program of Ancient Aliens on The HISTORY Channel.

Join this ninety-minute interactive conversation featuring Ancient Astronaut Theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, author David Childress, and investigative mythologist William Henry to discuss thought-provoking extraterrestrial theories on fan-favorite topics from Ancient Egypt to Antarctica and the long road to Disclosure.

This exceptional live performance takes place on Friday, May 12, at 8 p.m. Audiences will explore questions as old as the planet itself: have extraterrestrials visited our planet, are they here now, and when will they reveal themselves?

Tickets are available now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

